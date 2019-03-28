Stefflon Don Encourages Her Followers To Take Part In The ‘#DeleteInstaAppChallenge’

British rapper, Stefflon Don has tweeted about the “#DeleteInstaAppChallenge” she is taking part in. She has expressed that she spends too much of her day on the app and that her followers should delete it too to see how they feel after.

“I have realized that I was on Instagram way to much. So i have deleted my insta app and my mind feels a lot more productive and creative. Try it for two days at least and tell me how you felt. Let’s see how many people can do this and use the hashtag #DeleteInstaAppChallenge,” the “16 Shots” songstress tweeted.

She received a lot of interaction from her followers that said they would take part in the challenge. Some admitted they deleted the app ages ago.

“After stalking and minding other people’s business more than mine, I deleted it. It’s one of the best decision I made,” someone replied.

“I’ve done this since January, at first it felt like I was missing out, but now I can’t believe how much time I spent scrolling through other people’s lives instead of living my own! #DeleteInstaAppChallenge,” another user said.

It’s been a couple of days since Stefflon posted on Instagram, but the last time was when she celebrated her single “Senseless” going silver in the U.K., which means the song has sold over 200,000 there alone.

She has over 1.4 million Instagram followers in total.

Her debut mixtape, Real Ting, was released in December 2016. The tape included the singles “16 Shots,” “Real Ting,” and “Envy Us” featuring Abra Cadabra.

In 2017, she released her breakthrough hit with French Montana, “Hurtin’ Me,” which has been certified platinum in the U.K. because of its sales of over 600,000. The single peaked at No. 7 and remains her highest charting single. Her follow-up single with Skepta, “Ding-a-Ling” became her second single that year to chart in the U.K. with her as the lead artist. Her latest single with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty” has so far peaked at No. 22 and currently is her third highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

Don has collaborated with a lot of familiar names — Future, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo, Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato to name a few. Her most recent collaboration is with the legendary Mariah Carey for the remix of her latest single, “A No No.”

In 2018, Don released her second mixtape, Secure, which peaked at No. 35 in the U.K. To support this project, she will embark on a U.K. tour in April.