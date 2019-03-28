Tristan Thompson Gets Exposed On Instagram After Influencer Yasmin Adelina, 17, Claims He Slid In Her DMs

Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson has found himself in hot water again after his latest Instagram activity.

According to HotNewHipHop, the NBA star, 28, was perusing through the photo-sharing app and stumbled upon 17-year-old Yasmin Adelina’s profile. Adelina, who dubs herself a singer and influencer, screenshot the notification that Thompson wanted to send a direct message to her and shared the snap with her 864,000 followers on Instagram. After sharing the now-deleted post, Adelina was asked if she responded to Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy.

“No, I didn’t,” she responded. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have posted it. Could post other ppl if I wanted, but I don’t usually do that lol. That one just shows how trash men are.”

Adelina then shared more questions she received from her followers about the screenshot she shared in her Instagram Stories. One follower suggested the influencer share the post to Instagram blogs like The Shade Room. Adelina rejected the idea, stating that she wasn’t a “clout chaser.”

Since news broke of Thompson allegedly cheating with Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods in February, the basketball player has been seemingly unremorseful for his actions. According to Cosmopolitan magazine, he was seen on a date with a woman just days after the scandal began making headlines. The two were reportedly seen together at Carbone in New York City and Thompson posted and later deleted a photo of the mystery woman’s hand next to his dinner plate on his Instagram Stories. While the two were surrounded by his teammates in a group setting, they were spotted meeting up at the restaurant and were there for hours. Thompson has yet to address the scandal publicly besides tweeting “Fake News” back in February.

Tristan Thompson Caught Sliding into a 17-Year-Old Girl’s DMs; She Reveals What The Conversation Was About (DMs-IG-Vids) https://t.co/hXWtlMvBsT pic.twitter.com/uLCh3dso7q — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 28, 2019

The news of the scandal and Thompson’s eventual split from Kardashian ultimately resulted in claims that the athlete was neglecting their daughter True, 11 months. A source reportedly told Us Weekly that he has had little to no contact with his daughter and hasn’t made any effort to change his relationship with his baby girl.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” the source said. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.'”

Kardashian did, however, defend her ex on Twitter and maintains that he is a great father to True. Thompson also addressed rumors of his bad parenting in a subtle way by wearing custom sneakers at a basketball game in support of Epilepsy Toronto, per Cosmo. The shoes had True and his son Prince’s name, as well as his brother Amari’s, who suffers from epilepsy.