‘Star Wars Episode 9’s Fake Poster Outed by Mark Hamill Himself

With a lack of official news or confirmation for the upcoming Star Wars Episode 9, fans have been relegated to believing fake news. As The Inquisitr previously reported, an apparently leaked poster showed a lot of new images from Episode 9 of the massive sci-fi franchise. However, Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill debunked the poster’s authenticity on his Twitter account, as covered by Esquire.

Star Wars Episode 9 is releasing this year, however, fans are yet to see a teaser, trailer, or even the title of the film. Directed by J. J. Abrams, the film is the last feature in the new trilogy started by Abrams in 2015 with Episode 7: The Force Awakens. During the filming of that movie, there were many set pictures or other information that leaked through to the press, as covered by The Verge. However, it seems that Abrams has learned from his mistakes, and the new movie is a vault of information and secrecy.

This could explain why fans were eager to accept the new, now confirmed as fake, poster as being the real thing. Despite others pointing out obviously fake aspects on the poster itself. During such a social media debate, some fans reached out directly to the social media savvy Mark Hamill, who outright debunked any authenticity of the poster.

I'm pretty sure that's just the (wonderful) work of a passionate fan. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 27, 2019

Hamill, who has played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, is very active on social media, always responding to or interacting with fans. So his confirmation should put an end to the debate of the legitimacy of the poster. Skywalker was last seen in Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi, and seemingly was the last time the character would appear in the franchise. However, Hamill is still said to be returning for the final film of the Skywalker Saga, as reported by IGN. In what capacity Hamill will return, however, remains to be seen.

(L-R) Chelsea Hamill, Mark Hamill, and Marilou York attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Star Wars Episode 9 will see the return of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as the leads of the new franchise, along with returning supporting characters such as Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o), General Hux (Domnhall Gleeson), and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran).

Despite no information about the final film of the trilogy being available, the leading theory is that the title for the film, as well as a new trailer, will be released during the annual Star Wars Celebration, which begins April 11, as theorized by Digital Spy.

Star Wars Episode 9 is set to release on December 20.