‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Says White Uniforms Have A Unique Bonus Feature

The suits could be for much more than just time travel in the Quantum Realm.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

By now, loyal Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have either seen or are aware of the white matching uniforms the Avengers are sporting in the latest Endgame trailer. At the trailer’s conclusion, the surviving heroes from Infinity War, including Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), are all seen strutting in slow motion through the Avengers facility. The gang is donning matching white uniforms which were theorized to be Quantum Realm suits, allowing them to travel through the dimension and ultimately through time.

Now, another theory has elaborated on these fun white uniforms which suggests they are much more complex and have an extra feature. Redditor u/TheWakandanKING (via Inverse) believes these suits are made out of Tony Stark’s nanotechnology which first debuted in Avengers: Infinity War. The theory explains that these suits allow each heroes exterior to be altered, so they can take on any former getup they used to sport or a new one entirely.

The Redditor ties this theory into the leaked set photos which showed Captain America back in his original uniform during the Battle of New York from the first Avengers film. This would mean the Cap from the leaked photos wasn’t from the past, but a time traveler from the future who was able to alter his clothing through the nanotech.

The Avengers have had a wardrobe change. Here's what's up with those new suits from the Endgame trailer.https://t.co/xgqFDPKxun pic.twitter.com/YRZEamJIEs — Screen Rant (@screenrant) March 14, 2019

With the suits allowing them to adapt to any time period, the Redditor believes this is how they will blend in as they travel through different time periods, especially if they travel back to 1942 which is a whole other theory.

The theory goes on to explain that the scene in the trailer is a moment before the Avengers travel through the Quantum Realm, and would be the only time any of the heroes would need to sport that particular uniform. Even though time travel through the Quantum Realm is one of the biggest plot theories out there, it technically hasn’t been confirmed just yet meaning these white uniforms really could be for anything.

There has been no mention of the Quantum Realm in any of the marketing for the film including the two full-length trailers and two 30-second TV spots. Marvel Studios has been extremely strategic with their marketing this time around since virtually every shot of Endgame contains some sort of spoiler.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.