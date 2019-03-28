Emily Ratajkowski Shakes Her Booty To Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U Next’ On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has already showed off her modeling skills countless of times on the catwalk, and now she’s flaunting her dance moves in a sexy new Instagram clip that definitely proved that the stunner’s talents go far beyond striking a pose.

The 27-year-old appeared to be getting ready to hit the town in the latest upload to her widely followed Instagram account shared on Thursday, March 28. Standing in front of a large tri-fold mirror, the I Feel Pretty actress was captured applying highlighter along her cheek bones. As she was getting ready for a night out on the town, the model gave her followers a peek at her dance skills as she busted a couple moves to one of the biggest pop songs of the moment — Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next.”

Emily looked nothing short of stunning as she swayed her curvaceous booty back in forth in a pair of skin tight blue jeans that perfectly hugged every inch of her curves and were cinched high on her hips with a thick black belt to accentuate her trim waist. The model kept her look simple, pairing her denim bottoms with a classic white tank top that was cropped off just below her voluptuous bosom to give way to her flat midsection and sculpted abs.

The brunette beauty added another iconic element to her chic look — a pair of classic gold hoops that dangled as she danced along to Ariana’s chart topping hit. As for her hair, Emily opted to leave her dark brown tresses down for the evening, and rocked a glamorous makeup look featuring a glossy lip and thick coating of mascara that she put the finishing touches on with a shimmering highlighter in the Instagram clip.

Emily’s Instagram boasts an impressive 22.2 million followers, and they certainly loved the latest addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the clip has been viewed over 1.5 million times and racked up nearly half a million likes after just 40 minutes of going live on the platform, including one from Ariana Grande herself. The pop star was also among the thousands of people that flocked to the comments section of the post, leaving a smiley face emoji and black heart to express her appreciation Emily’s love her her hit song.

While the model channeled her inner pop star in the sexy clip, she turned her inspiration to a country music legend last weekend for a sexy ensemble that drove fans wild. Taking to her Instagram account yet again, Emily showed off the jaw-dropping cowgirl outfit she rocked during a trip to Texas that exuded some serious Dolly Parton vibes and sent her followers into a frenzy.