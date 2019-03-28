Celebrate Model Demi Rose’s 24th Birthday With Her Top 10 Most Sizzlin’ Bikini Pictures

Demi Rose may have just turned 24 years old but she has already proven herself to be one of the hottest models in the business.

In just a short time, Rose has already amassed an insane Instagram following of over 8.7 million followers and it seems to be growing by the second. Just yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the brown-haired beauty celebrated her 24th birthday by doing what she knows how to do best — posting a bikini-clad photo. In the image, Demi shows off her signature curves in a skimpy white bikini as she wades in the ocean water. And along with the image was a message for her followers.

“24 today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she wrote.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, here are the top 10 most sizzlin’ bikini pictures of the gorgeous model.

1. Purple Princess

Could Demi possibly look any more perfect in this photo? The model pulls a Kylie Jenner and ditches her signature dark locks for light blonde tresses and looks absolutely stunning in a vibrant purple bikini. Only she can make a visor look this fashionable.

2. Chilling in the Phi Phi Islands

While we don’t quite know where exactly the Phi Phi Islands are, does it even really matter? Whether at work or on vacay, Demi is always a pro at getting the perfect shot.

3. Stunning in Neon

Ibiza is the perfect place to rock a neon bikini and as she has done time and time again, Demi just proved to her Instagram followers that she can make just about anything look incredible.

4. Lady in Leather

No matter where she travels, Demi always make sure to pack her favorite bikini for the trip. This leather number comes complete with gold rings and even hidden zippers.

5. Baby Got Back

While most of Demi’s bikini snapshots give a front view of the model, she surprises fans from time to time with a stunning photo of her backside. Spoiler alert — it looks equally as amazing.

6. Getting Cheeky

Tulum is one of the most popular tourist spot these days and Demi seems as though she could be an ambassador for their tourism department.

7. Barely There Bikini

This just in: Leopard prints are back and they’re looking better than ever.

8. Golden Girl

Here’s a great shot of Demi in what has to be one of the most complicated bikinis that she will ever have to put on. While it’s a mystery as to how she even got into it, it’s no secret that she looks stunning.

9. Day at the Beach

This photo definitely makes you want to fast forward right to summer break. And the fact that the glasses match the bikini so perfectly is insane.

10. Blue Beauty

Though this photo appears to have been taken at her home in London, Demi seems as though she’s ready to take a dip in the pool in this gorgeous metallic blue swimsuit.