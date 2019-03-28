Olivia Jade Returns To Social Media With A Surprising Twist Amid Mom Lori Loughlin’s College Admission Scandal

The YouTube star is reportedly posting private Stories to Instagram as she hides out at her boyfriend's house in Malibu.

Olivia Jade, the YouTube star daughter of fallen Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, has made a return to social media, but only her inner circle is privy to her posts. The 19-year-old beauty vlogger has reportedly been hiding out with her boyfriend, singer Jackson Guthy, in the days following the embarrassing college admissions scandal that her famous parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, are allegedly embroiled in.

An insider told Us Weekly that Olivia Jade is receiving support from Guthy as she hides from the press and her fans, but that she is privately posting messages to her close friends on social media. The source revealed that the USC freshman has been reportedly living at her boyfriend’s house and is not on speaking terms with her parents, who allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her older sister, Isabella, admitted to the prestigious California university as fake crew team recruits.

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now. Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

After the college admissions scandal broke earlier this month, Olivia Jade disabled the comments on her YouTube videos and on much of her Instagram page.

Olivia Jade first introduced her subscribers to her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in February in a video about her trip to New York City for Fashion Week. In a YouTube video posted after NYFW, Olivia revealed she was staying at her boyfriend’s house in the Big Apple and not in a hotel during the TRESemme sponsored trip.

It is not surprising that Olivia Jade is not currently staying at her parents’ lavish Bel Air mansion. A second insider told Us that Olivia Jade is “very upset” at Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli and is having a hard time forgiving them for putting her in such an embarrassing situation. The source says that Olivia Jade’s close friends have tried to encourage her to make amends with her parents, but the YouTuber feels that she is a victim of their bad decisions.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Olivia Jade has not posted at all to her popular YouTube channel, which boasts early 2 million subscribers. In addition, the young entrepreneur, who started her YouTube channel when she was just 15 years old, lost two major endorsement deals with TRESemme and Sephora, the latter of which launched a bronzer and highlighter palette in her name just three months ago.

Olivia Jade and her sister have not returned to USC since the college admissions scandal broke, although they are technically still enrolled at the school as their parents await an April 3 court date for the “Varsity Blues “scam.