Piers Morgan Continues Feud With Meghan Markle: ‘She’s Been Using People On Her Way Up’

It’s no secret to most royal fans that Piers Morgan had a major beef with Duchess Meghan Markle. He previously accused her of “ghosting” not just himself, but also her father, Thomas Markle after marrying Harry. Piers and Thomas know each other because the latter has been on Morgan’s show in the past. What may be surprising, however, is that Piers is still talking about the supposed falling out with her after she met Prince Harry. Fox News reported that Morgan appeared on Australia’s “Today” show, where he was asked whether Markle “is really fake and a piece of work.”

“You know what I’m sorry to have to say I’m afraid I think she is. Although some people really like her and are falling for this act I’m afraid I see a bit of hard-nosed actress. She’s been using people on her way up to what is now, of course, the top, which is marrying into the royal family.”

Morgan also repeated the story of what happened after Meghan met Harry, saying that “I never heard from her again. Ever. I don’t like people that behave like that. It’s kind of rude. It showed me that she, I’m afraid, is probably a bit of a social climber.”

Piers’ criticism of the Duchess comes as rumors fly around of a new nickname that Meghan has supposedly received. The first we heard of was “Duchess Difficult.” Now, it’s “Me-Gain.”

Piers Morgan accuses Meghan of being a ‘fake social climber’ and claims she’s using Harry to get to the top https://t.co/5IUYY4JByi — The Sun (@TheSun) March 28, 2019

The TV personality also went on to say, “Good luck to Harry.” Many believe the Prince pays much more attention to the news than Meghan does, and there’s even speculation that he would be upset to hear about the “Me-Gain” nickname. With that being said, Cosmopolitan noted the possibility that the rumors aren’t even true to begin with.

Most likely, the two are busy dealing with other matters, considering Markle is expected to give birth in late April. The arrival of the new royal might stir up more drama among critics. This could possibly include drama from half-sister Samantha, who’s previously announced her intentions to release the first half of her tell-all book this spring. And it’s hard to know for sure, but dad Thomas might chime in via media interviews after the baby is born. In addition to the family drama, the British media appears to be keeping up their stream of negative coverage of Markle. Only time will tell, but true fans are simply excited for the baby to arrive.