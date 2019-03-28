Netflix’s Noah Centineo Is ‘The Perfect Date’ In A New Trailer

Netflix’s latest heartthrob, Noah Centineo, is getting his own original movie which recently released a full trailer. The trailer was launched on the streaming giant’s YouTube page, and almost herald’s the arrival of the young actor.

Noah Centineo was brought to the mainstream in his supporting role in the Netflix original, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Playing a conventional high school jock, Centineo brought more charm to the role than could have been expected, making him an instant fan favorite among audiences who everyone wants to get to know, as per Seventeen Magazine. While Centineo will already be returning in the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, audiences will also get the opportunity to see him in some other high profile roles, such as the currently in production reboot of Charlie’s Angels, according to Variety.

Centineo is the main lead of The Perfect Date, and the premise of the movie allows him to showcase his wide range of talent. It’s almost entirely an audition movie, where the actor gets to play multiple personality types, and show his range. The Perfect Date is about Brooks (Centineo), who becomes an escort for young high school girls, where they get to choose the type of personality he will show up in for their date, so that they are never let down, and are guaranteed a fun time.

Laura Marano attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Perfect Date also stars Laura Marano (Ladybird) as the girl who, seemingly likes Brooks for who he is, which he may realize too late. The film also features Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as the girl who Brooks really likes, but thinks is out of his league. This means of making money is to not only be able to afford an ivy league college but also get on Mendes’ character’s radar. The Perfect Date feels very much reminiscent of other movies where the young main character has to hustle to make money for his future, while those very actions necessitate him to rethink his life, similar to 21.

When speaking to Brief Take, Marano described the movie, and what sets it apart from other teen romantic comedies.

“It’s such a smart, witty and funny movie, and it kind of turns the classic romantic comedy stereotypes on their heads, which I love. I feel like it’s definitely a teen rom-com, and I’m obsessed with teen rom-coms, so I was really excited to be in it, but it flips the stereotypes a little bit and twists them and changes them, and I’m really proud to be a part of that movie.”

The Perfect Date releases on Netflix on April 12.