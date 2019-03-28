Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Model Figure In New Bikini Photo Shoot

Aussie Maxim model Natalie Roser — who has become very famous on social media for her sexy bikini pics — recently wowed her 1 million Instagram followers by posting a risqué snap which left everyone’s jaws dropped.

In the new snap, the model is featured wearing a halterneck style, white bikini top which she paired with high-waisted black bottoms to pull off a very chic look. Through her revealing bikini top, Natalie provided a generous view of her perky breasts and also put her well-toned abs and legs on full display.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model let her blonde tresses down and wore little to no makeup which looked perfect for a sunny day. The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the ocean and Natalie threw her head back to flash a smile while tugging at her bikini bottoms to strike a pose.

Within less than 30 minutes of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Natalie’s picture accrued close to 5,000 likes and various comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her sexy body as well as her sense of style.

One fan wrote that Natalie is a “supermodel,” while another one called her “flawless.” Other fans expressed their admiration for the hottie by posting kiss and heart emojis as well as flirtatious comments to hit on the model.

Prior to posting the said picture, the Aussie beauty treated her fans to yet another bikini snap wherein she could be seen donning an animal-print bikini which allowed her to flaunt her amazing figure. In the caption, she revealed that the picture was captured in Miami, Florida, and informed her fans that she has a “real soft spot” for the city.

The picture garnered more than 10,000 likes and 166 comments within a day of having been posted and commentators, as usual, praised the model for her sexiness and enviable body. One fan wrote that Natalie is the “most beautiful woman in the fashion world,” while another one asked the model to marry him.

Earlier this week, Natalie posed for Treats! magazine wherein she — along with her fellow models –could be seen posing completely nude, with her back facing the camera to put her derriere on full display. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the pic — which Treats! posted on its official Instagram page — racked up more than 17,500 likes and over 180 comments within about a day of having been posted.

Per the article, other models who could be seen posing alongside Natalie, included Gabby Epstein, Sarah Kohan, and Bree Lynn Kleintop. All the models are from Australia, except for Kohan, who is Virginia native.