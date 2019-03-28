Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are ‘Barely Speaking’ As They’re Set To Welcome Baby No. 4, Per ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly having some serious marriage troubles as they are just days away from welcoming their fourth child via a surrogate.

According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living separate lives, but have been putting on a show Sunday mornings for the rapper’s Sunday Service, which he plays music and gathers his friends and family together for a spiritual worship.

“Kim and Kanye are barely speaking. Their fourth baby is coming very soon but they seem much more distant with each other lately and don’t spend that much time together at all,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kim is just trying to live her life, with filming and fashion and the kids. But dealing with Kanye and all of his issues has left her really stressed and worried about the state of her marriage,” the source added of the couple’s problems.

The insider goes on to say that West often finds projects that he gets very passionate about, such has his Sunday Services, and that he pushes his relationship with Kardashian to the back burner.

“Kanye always finds these projects to focus on, and then Kim is pushed into the background. She has said that they can be in very different places in their lives,” says the insider.

Meanwhile, the source also claims that despite their marital problems, Kim won’t leave Kanye because she loves him, even though he can push her to the edge.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian is said to also be upset with Kanye West’s lavish and impulsive spending.

People Magazine sources claim that Kardashian isn’t happy with West’s purchase of a multi-million dollar condo in Miami, which he tried to buy without speaking with Kim first. The couple later backed out of the deal, because that condo allegedly didn’t have a enough space for family and guests to stay.

In addition, the stress of welcoming a new baby could also be taking a toll on the couple. The pair already have three children together, daughter North and son Saint, whom Kim carried herself, and daughter Chicago, who the couple welcomed via a surrogate last year.

The fourth child will also be born via surrogate, as doctors have told Kardashian it is too risky for her to undergo any more pregnancies and births.

Fans will get to see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for Season 16 on Sunday.