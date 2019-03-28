Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Sox Begin Defense Of Championship

The Boston Red Sox open the defense of their World Series championship when they face the Seattle Mariners on MLB Opening Day 2019.

The 2018 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, winners of 108 regular season games last year, begin the defense of their title on Thursday when they play their Opening Day game, facing the Mariners in Seattle. But for the home team, Thursday’s game will not actually be Opening Day. In fact, the Mariners come in with a 2-0 record after, as Inquisitr reported, opening the season eight days earlier with a two game series against the Oakland Athletics in Tokyo, Japan. Last season, Seattle finished third in the American League West, missing the postseason with an 89-73 record, and they hope to continue their short season-opening win streak when they face the MLB champs in a game that will live stream from T-Mobile Park.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball 2019 Opening Day game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 7:10 p.m. Pacific, at the 48,000-seat T-Mobile Park — which was called Safeco Field for the previous two decades until a licensing deal was not renewed after 2018 — in Seattle, Washington, on Thursday, March 28.

Overseas in Japan, that start time will be 8:10 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday morning, March 29. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:10 a.m. Western.

For the Red Sox, fresh off signing a five-year, $145 million contract extension just four days ago, per ESPN, lefty ace Chris Sale takes the mound, coming off a season that despite being hampered by injury, Sale still finished at 12-4 with a sparkling 2.11 ERA in 27 starts, according to Baseball Reference data.

Sale also becomes the first pitcher since the San Francisco Giants Madison Bumgarner in 2014 and 2015 to record the final out of the World Series, then face the first batter of the following season for his team, according to NESN.

For the Mariners, Opening Day starter Marco Gonzalez makes his second start of the season already, after winning the opener in Japan for Seattle, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk in six innings against Oakland in Japan, per BR.

Chris Sale (l) recorded the final out of the 2018 World Series, and will face the first batter of the 2019 season. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the MLB Opening Day Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners AL East vs. West matchup, log in to WatchESPN, the streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting conglomerate ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

One way to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners game with a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, a weeklong introductory period during which fans can watch the BoSox vs. Mariners game in Seattle live stream for free.

To watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners game live stream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or one-time-annual subscription fee.