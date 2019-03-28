Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Dante Breaks Lulu’s Heart As He Prepares To Leave Again

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Friday’s episode is going to be a tear-jerker. Dominic Zamprogna recently returned to the role of Dante and viewers got to see him reunite with Emme Rylan’s Lulu, but this reunion is already about to end.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, Zamprogna had revealed that he would be back as Dante for a 10-episode run. It had sounded as if the door would be left open for more appearances down the road, and now it looks as if that next exit is about to happen. At the end of Thursday’s episode, Dante told Lulu he needed to leave.

Based on the teaser Zamprogna shared about signing a contract for 10 episodes, and the itemized appearance list on his IMDb page, it certainly appears as if Friday is likely Dante’s last appearance for now. He talked with Anna about fears he had been brainwashed and she recommended that he head to a clinic in Wales immediately.

According to the General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Dante will do what he feels is necessary for the safety of his family. The incident he had with Carly and Jason left him intensely rattled and he can’t bear the idea of being responsible for anything happening to Lulu or Rocco.

Dante will leave Port Charles, intent on staying away to work on healing. General Hospital spoilers reveal that he will tell Lulu not to wait for him, seemingly urging her to walk away from their marriage and try to find love again with someone new.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lulu will be understandably devastated by this turn of events. She could tell that Dante was struggling and had things to work through, but she certainly didn’t expect him to decide to leave town again. Not only that, but to have the husband she loves urge her to move on without him will be heartbreaking to her.

How will General Hospital fans react to this exit? Zamprogna’s performances have been fantastic in this return and viewers would love to see him back full-time. However, the actor himself has chosen to tackle other projects and isn’t interested in a permanent return. It looks like the writers are trying to find a way to free Lulu up again, although it’ll surely take some time before it’s realistic to throw her into a new romance.

Will this be the end of Dominic Zamprogna’s time as Dante Falconeri or will the show bring him back again down the road? If Lulu is going to be forced to move forward on her own again, is there anybody currently on the canvas who might eventually become a love interest? General Hospital spoilers tease that this will be a difficult farewell and everybody will surely want to make sure they have tissues handy.