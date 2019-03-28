‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: Dr. Nate Hastings Recast

In The Young and the Restless casting news, Genoa City will soon get a new Dr. Nate Hastings.

After Dr. Stitch Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) left Abby (Melissa Ordway) broken hearted and Genoa City without its resident doctor do it all, the residents have been without an on-screen doctor. Enter Dr. Nate Oliver Hastings Jr. who is currently portrayed by Brooks Darnell. However, according to Soap Opera Digest, soon, Sean Dominic will take over the role of Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) and Nathan’s (Adam Lazarre White) son. Dominic begins his stint in the part on April 10. His previous acting credits include Greenleaf on OWN.

Nate is a Genoa City phenom who can do everything from help Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as she fought for her life after Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) hit her with his car to performing live donor liver transplant surgery for Lola (Sasha Calle) and Summer (Hunter King). Most recently, Dr. Nate miraculously removed a significant brain tumor from a shockingly alive J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill), and the previously thought dead man needed a mere bandaid for the wound left by the surgery. That’s not too bad for the son of a man who had learning disabilities, dropped out of school, and joined a crime family all those years ago.

When Nate came to Genoa City last year, he moved in with Neil (Kristoff St. John) in Neil’s new penthouse, which previously belonged to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Devon (Bryton James) moved in across the hall, and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) briefly lived there with Devon, and the neighbors often had run-ins with each other.

Unfortunately for Nate, he is still mourning the death of his fiance, and he used his grief to help Devon move through his pain at losing Hilary last summer. So far, Nate has not had another love interest since his return to Genoa City, and he’s mostly spent his time patching up different residents as they had medical needs.

At the time of publication, an Instagram account appearing to be Darnell’s still lists him as Nate Hastings on Y&R. The actor hasn’t addressed his departure on social media. However, Dominic’s Instagram lists him as Dr. Nate Hastings as well. The daytime newcomer posted a screenshot of an article about the recast on his account, and he thanked everybody for the opportunity to join the number one daytime drama and begin his next chapter. It will be interesting to see where Nate’s storyline goes from here.