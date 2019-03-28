Sharon Osbourne Confirms She Invited ‘Friends’ Star Matt LeBlanc To Join Her & Husband Ozzy For A Threesome

'The Talk' star says she would have loved to have filmed an an encounter with the hunky CBS star.

Sharon Osbourne is a woman with a plan. The Talk star, who has been married to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne for more than 35 years, has revealed that she once propositioned Man With a Plan star Matt LeBlanc for a threesome with her and her famous husband.

During an interview on Conan, Matt LeBlanc spilled the tea that Sharon Osbourne propositioned him when he ran into her backstage after his win at the Golden Globes back in 2012. After winning a Golden Globe for his role on the Showtime comedy Episodes, the 51-year-old former Friends star said he came face to face with Mrs. O, who had a shocking offer for him.

LeBlanc revealed that her first told Sharon that he is a big fan of her rock star husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who is the lead singer of legendary hard rock band Black Sabbath. The actor explained that without missing a beat, Sharon then invited him back to the Osbourne’s place for a threesome—and she wasn’t sure if she was kidding or not because she said it with such a straight face.

“This is what she says to me, with a completely straight face,” LeBlanc told Conan. “She was obviously, hopefully, kidding.”

Conan O’Brien had his own cheeky response to Matt LeBlanc’s story: “I can tell you, she was not,” the late-night host said of Sharon Osbourne.

On Thursday’s episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne addressed the story and admitted that it was true. The mischievous mom of three told co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba that she was “ish ish kidding” when she propositioned LeBlanc.

“If he had gone for it I’d have called my husband and said, “Listen, what do you think?” Sharon dished of Matt LeBlanc. “I would have loved to have filmed it!”

Sharon Osbourne has not been shy about her love for Matt LeBlanc. When the actor appeared on The Talk last month, Osbourne posted a cozy photo of the two of them and captioned it with his Friends character Joey Tribbiani’s signature catchphrase, “How you doin?’

Of course, Sharon Osbourne has been vocal about her wild life with her husband Ozzy and it’s not the first time she has joked about a threesome, either. In 2016, the talk show host and rock band manager told The Daily Star that she and Ozzy were planning a kinky threesome with pal Louis Walsh, Sharon’s former co-star on the British television talent show The X Factor.

“Louis Walsh is ‘my husband,’ Sharon joked. “In fact, we are all going to go to bed together. Louis, Ozzy and me. My husband loves sex so he can have it with Louis.”

You can see Sharon Osbourne on The Talk weekdays on CBS.