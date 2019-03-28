Doutzen Kroes Flaunts Long Legs In A Short Black Dress In New Snap

Former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes recently treated her 6 million Instagram fans and followers to a new, risque photograph wherein she flaunted her long, sexy legs to wow everyone.

In the snap, the model could be seen sitting on the stairs of a building next to a dog, wearing a short black-and-white polka dot dress which allowed her to accentuate her figure and also make a style statement. She wore a full face of nude makeup and accessorized with some gold earrings, a wide, black headband, and some high-heeled strappy sandals to finish off her look.

Through the dangerously-short dress, Doutzen put her long legs on full display and also provided a glimpse of her cleavage to keep it elegant yet sexy. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida.

Within an hour of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 35,000 likes and above 400 comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with various compliments.

Praising the model for her beauty, one fan wrote that she always looks classy and never fails to impress, while another one called her an “iconic model.” And while her male and focused on her long legs, her female followers fell in love with her high-heeled stiletto sandals and requested her to reveal the brand.

Other fans, per usual, called her “hot,” “simply amazing,” “queen of hearts,” and “incredibly gorgeous,” while the remaining followers posted hearts and kiss emojis to express their admiration for the 34-year-old model.

Doutzen had earlier shared an up-close picture of herself wearing the same outfit, and although her dress could not be clearly seen in the snap, viewers could see how gorgeous the Dutch model looked with minimal makeup. The picture in question accrued additional 90,000 likes and 730-plus comments which shows that although the model doesn’t walk for Victoria’s Secret any more, she still enjoys immense popularity and the status of being a supermodel.

In an interview with The Evening Standard last year, the model revealed that her health is very important to her. And in terms of body image, the model said that when she flaunts her incredible figure, her intention is to ‘inspire’ people. She also revealed that — like everyone else — she also experiences ‘bad days’ and said that when she looks in the mirror, she sometimes see a whole different person than in the pictures.

She also talked about the impact of social media on children and said the following.