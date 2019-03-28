Instagram Loses It To Gigi Hadid’s Cleavage In Triple Yellow Swimsuit Update

Gigi Hadid has a knack for toying with her 46.9 million Instagram followers. The Victoria’s Secret model and “it” girl might not have a following on Kendall Jenner’s level, but she’s getting there.

On March 28, 2019, Gigi updated her Instagram with a swimwear shot that speaks directly to her male fanbase. Her yellow swimsuit has a push-up bra effect– given that the model’s face is mostly concealed by a summery hat, cleavage seems to be the focus.

The post comes as three photos. All channel a yellow theme as what appears to be a wooden sundeck has a banner bearing black arrows against a yellow background. While Gigi isn’t showing her face in the first snap, the second sees the model tilting her hat just enough to peer into the camera lens. The third flaunts Hadid’s cleavage from a different angle.

Yellow was also the theme earlier this month, as March 7 saw the Inquistr cover Gigi’s Paris Fashion Week appearances. Gigi’s March 28 update managed to rack up over 250,000 likes within 45 minutes of being posted. The comments poured in fast, although many pointed towards the model’s seemingly “on-off” relationship with former One Direction star, Zayn Malik.

“Zayn has left the chat”

Fans have been tracking this couple’s activity via street appearances and social media. Malik and Hadid officially reignited their relationship in 2018 with a cozy airplane snap. Today though, Gigi is alone.

With a caption that points towards caution both in “watching” one’s step and ensuring that sunscreen is applied, there’s a cryptic side to the accompanying commentary. It’s a pattern. Just recently, the newly-single Khloe Kardashian updated her Instagram with a caption warning fans to “always” wear their seatbelts.

As a high fashion model, Gigi frequently walks the runway for designers such as Max Mara, Marc Jacobs, and Chanel. There’s a lingerie career that’s proving more popular, though. It’s called being cherry-picked by the underwear giant, Victoria’s Secret. Alongside Jourdan Dunn, Kendall Jenner, Lily Aldrige, and Gisele Bundchen, Hadid forms part of the Victoria’s Secret “squad.”

Skimpy is popular.

Comments to Gigi’s March 28 post do, indeed, seem to have Instagram “losing it.” One fan called Gigi “the most beautiful thing” that had ever happened to them. Another simply said that they “weren’t ready for this.”

Gigi seems ready for the sunny setting. While usage of the captioned “SPF” isn’t evident, it’s safe to assume that this model has lathered on the sunscreen. The swimwear snap comes after a string of snowy pictures showing Hadid’s recent mountain locations.

Cleavage galore seems to be the “OOTD,” which less fashion-centric individuals might want translated as “Outfit Of The Day.”