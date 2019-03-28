Bella Thorne Shows Some Skin In Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram

The model flaunted some skin and her adorable 'I Love You' tattoo in her latest bikini-clad snapshot.

Two days ago, Bella Thorne showed some skin for her 19 million Instagram followers as she rocked a tiny vibrant red bikini. The steamy photo featured the 21-year-old model from the side as she seductively gazed over her pale shoulder putting her colorful “I Love You” tattoo on full display.

While the young actress was donning a red string bikini, she left a lot to the imagination because of the angle at which it was snapped. Bella’s cherry red tresses appeared to be blowing in the wind as both of her arms decked out in several shimmering bracelets supported most of her weight.

The angle of the photo did showcase Thorne’s curvy bosom as well as her flat stomach and trim waist.

Bella’s massive Instagram following quickly showered the sultry photo with just shy of 700,000 likes and over 3,000 comments in just 48 hours.

Thorne’s older sister, Dani, was among one of the first to comment on the photo wishing her sister well during her performance at Carnegie Hall.

Russian model Elena Sheidlina and Brazilian model Claudia Alende also commented on Bella’s photo with heart and fire emoticons.

Many of Thorne’s followers took to the comments to gush about everything from her adorable tattoo to her tiny stature. Some of her followers even jested about wanting to marry her and have children with her.

“Your I love you tattoo is the most adorable and aesthetic tattoo. I love how it’s simple yet I’m sure very meaningful. I wish I could get one but I would never copy,” one follower commented.

In addition to using single word complements such as “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” many plastered the comment section with heart and fire emoticons as they praised the actress for sharing such a gorgeous photo with them.

Five days ago, Bella shared a video clip of herself rehearsing ahead of her performance at Carnegie Hall. In the caption, Thorne urged her followers not to press play unless they were prepared for a depressing performance. Dedicated to her father, the sad video clip has accumulated over 750,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Many who took to the comments shared their own stories of how they lost their fathers.

“I lost my dad when I was almost 6 years old and although I don’t have a lot of memories I know it never gets easier, it’s beautiful Bella,” one follower shared.

In addition to the comment being liked just shy of 50 times, Thorne replied to the comment with three diamond emoticons.