Sara Sampaio Rocks Tiny Orange Bikini On The Beach For Latest Sizzling Instagram Snap

As the winter weather fades away and temperatures start to heat up for Summer, so is Sara Sampaio’s Instagram account. The Victoria’s Secret Angel certainly sent pulses racing with the latest addition to her feed that drove her followers wild.

Sara’s snap shared on Thursday, March 28 captured the Portuguese beauty posing under the shade of a large tree, with a background of white sand and clear blue water creating a breathtaking tropical scene behind her. The 27-year-old was certainly dressed appropriately for her day in paradise, leaving very little to the imagination in a tiny neon orange bikini that complimented the bronze glow of her perfectly tanned skin.

The model rocked a bandeau-style bikini top that flashed a considerable amount of cleavage, while the cheeky pair of matching bottoms that Sara sported sat low on her hips to highlight her trim waist and put her curvaceous backside completely on display. The skimpy number did nothing but favors for the stunner, allowing her to show off her flawless physique and enviably flat midsection that she’s spent countless hours sculpting in the gym.

Sara added a delicate set of earrings to her risque beach day look to give it a bit of bling, and kept a black hair tie wrapped securely around her wrist in case she wanted to tie up her long, brunette tresses, which were gathered over one shoulder in loose, messy waves. Her locks appeared wet and beachy, as if the model had just emerged from the crystal clear ocean that was behind her. Sara also opted to skip the makeup for the sexy snap, letting her stunning natural beauty shine in the gorgeous shot.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel boasts an impressive 7.4 million person following on her Instagram account, and they were certainly impressed by the newest jaw-dropping addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has racked up over 115,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform, as well as nearly 500 comments from fans expressing their love for the steamy snap.

“Body goals,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “beautiful angel.”

“How can you be this flawless?” a third fan asked.

In the caption of the post, Sara expressed her longing to return to the tropical paradise, and luckily for her, she’ll have plenty of new bikinis to rock when she does make a trip back. The lingerie brand that she often takes to the runway for just resurrected its incredibly popular Victoria’s Secret Swim collection after discontinuing the line in 2016, and has adorned her Instagram account with glimpses of some of the new pieces for her fans to ogle in.