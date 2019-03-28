Ariana Grande Releasing New Music ‘Very Soon’, Admits Being ‘Impulsive’ And ‘Excessive’

In case "Break up with your girlfriend" wasn't a hint.

The back-to-back albums are racking up fast for Ariana Grande. Sweetener promotion was still in full swing when the record-smashing “Thank U, Next” era dawned – the 2019-released Thank U, Next album is now breaking records made by The Beatles and Madonna, per The Independent.

On March 28, 2019, Cosmopolitan reported fresh news from the singer. This high ponytail isn’t done belting out the songs, although she seems to have admitted to channeling a rather impulsive streak of late. “Thank U, Next” joins “7 Rings” and “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored” as tracks dominating 2019.

The magazine points towards Ariana’s March 28 Tweet.

“man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @victoria monet [sic] seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh! life too short and too sweet rn. [sic] hmmmmmmm.”

The Tweet includes emojis, as are frequently used by Grande.

Despite embracing her sky-rocketing career, Ariana has nonetheless admitted to being “impulsive,” as well as “random” and “excessive” as per a now-deleted Instagram story. Impulsivity is something we’ve seen before with this girl. Ariana’s whirlwind engagement to Pete Davidson saw a ring land on the Sweetener singer’s finger after just 24 days of dating. The couple split in October 2018.

While fellow artists like Rihanna can take years to release new music, Grande is ushering in a new era. It’s called dropping records within months of one another (and making a killing as a result). Ariana nonetheless remains grateful for her success, as per another March 28 Tweet.

“it feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding. regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it’s real & feels happy. no games. i love music. i love the ppl i make it w….”

Gratitude is a running theme for Grande. “I’m so f*cking grateful for my ex” forms the hook of “Thank U, Next.” Indeed, Grande has yet to say a bad word about her ex.

With a rising career that may well see Grande become one of the best-selling artists of all time, this 25-year-old appears to be enjoying life to its best. Currently on her global Sweetener tour, Grande has been posting photos and videos from various concert venues to her 149 million Instagram followers. In 2019, Grande overtook Selena Gomez to become the most-followed woman on the platform.

Despite an admission of impulsivity and apparent “randomness,” it seems that Grande’s decisions are landing her luck. Well, aside from that somewhat-failed “7 Rings” tattoo.