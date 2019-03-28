Nancy Pelosi Calls Barr’s Summary Of Mueller Report ‘Condescending’ And ‘Arrogant’

Pelosi made the comment after sources revealed that it's over 300 pages long.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Attorney General William Barr’s decision to summarize Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections was “condescending” and “arrogant,” per CNBC. The comments come after a Justice Department official told NBC News that the report, which has yet to be made public, is over 300 pages long.

Pelosi also claims that Barr obtained his position by writing a memo to the Justice Department that was critical of Mueller’s investigation. This memo was written when President Donald Trump was making it clear to the public that he was against the inquiry.

“Mr. Attorney General, we don’t need your interpretation.”

As per The Economic Times, Pelosi isn’t the only one critical of Barr’s interpretation of the report — many others, including, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, have been dismissive of it and are calling for a release of the full report.

“I haven’t seen the Mueller report. I’ve seen the Barr report. And I’m not going to base anything on the Barr report.”

“The president is saying he’s been completely and totally exonerated by the report,” he added. “The one sentence we’ve seen from the report says this is not an exoneration of the president.”

“Show us the report,” says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticizing Attorney General William Barr for not releasing the full Mueller report. “We don’t need you interpreting for us. It was condescending. It was arrogant” pic.twitter.com/dW7STskmyb — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 28, 2019

Trump claims that he “wouldn’t mind” if Mueller’s full report is released, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hesitant because he believes it would “throw innocent people who’ve not been charged under the bus.”

Mueller’s report found no evidence of collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia during the 2016 election but did not make a decision on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice. However, Mueller made it clear that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Regardless, Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein took it a step further and said that they concluded that there was not enough evidence to determine if the president committed obstruction.

As The Inquisitr reported, Mueller’s former assistant, Michael Zeldin, believes that Mueller was unable to come to determine if Trump committed obstruction of justice due to “defective” regulations surrounding his position at the Department of Justice. In particular, he claims that Mueller’s freedom was limited by the attorney general and the Department of Justice.

Zeldin also added that modern special counsel regulations make it tough to release documents compared to in the past when different regulations were in effect.