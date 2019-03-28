Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jordan Reveals Shocking Secret, Ciara & Ben Have Sexy Encounter

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that fans are about to see a lot of drama surrounding some fan favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) drop a major bombshell on Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Some fans believe that Jordan could tell Rafe that she was pregnant with his baby when she previously left Salem, and that he may have a child that he doesn’t know about. However, she could also reveal that she didn’t start the fire that nearly killed Ciara last year.

The character of Jordan has changed so much since the last time that viewers saw her in Salem. The first time around she was a sweet and harmless soul who had a rough upbringing, and was harboring some serious pain inside of her.

She and Rafe found their way to each other and had a cute romance before all of that was ruined when Rafe cheated on her with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

This time around, Jordan has seemingly lost herself in mental illness. She tried to kill Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), kidnapped Chad and Abigail’s baby girl, Charlotte, and tried to frame her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), for the entire thing, hoping to get him re-admitted into the psychiatric hospital.

Now, she’ll reportedly drop some huge secret on Rafe, who will be forced to leave town and head to California to get some answers.

Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Ciara and Ben share a steamy moment together in the hospital. Ciara has been trying to convince Ben that they belong together, although he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with her for fear of causing her some sort of harm due to his own issues with mental illness.

In the latest #DAYS, Ciara insists on taking Ben to the hospital. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/QBDOmi6gUf — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 27, 2019

However, Ciara doesn’t care. She wants Ben, and will stop at nothing to get what she wants, including seducing him with a sexy sponge bath while he’s stuck in the hospital with a wound that he received while protecting her life.

Elsewhere in Salem, JJ Devaraux (Casey Moss) will start to ask questions about the fire that nearly killed Ciara, and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will record Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) planning his fake green card marriage to Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

