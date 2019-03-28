Dog The Bounty Hunter Opens Up About Wife’s Battle With Lung Cancer

Dog says that his wife, Beth Chapman, is 'fighting like hell.'

Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, recently spoke about his wife Beth Chapman’s battle with cancer, according to MEAWW. Although she was diagnosed with lung cancer back in December, she is still filming 10 episodes of the couple’s fugitive tracking show, ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ which are set to release on WGN America in May.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell.” “She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” he added.

Dog said that having her by his side is the best part of his job, and called her battle the “biggest test” of his life. He vowed to do everything he can to keep her alive.

Back in 2012, Beth had chemotherapy to treat throat cancer, but it returned in 2017. Although she began chemo again in January of 2019, it has taken a toll on her body. Dog says it is for this reason that she is opting for an alternative treatment in her fight against lung cancer, as per Hollywood Life.

“If this were me, I would be a big sissy. But not Beth. She is still hitting the ground running with me. Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down.”

Dog is currently working on a rehab program called ‘Naked, Addicted, and Afraid.’ After his experience tracking fugitives for the last 40 years, he believes that putting people with addictions in jail is a hopeless process as they continue to get high on black market drugs. With his new program, Dog is working with addiction experts at Treatment Alternatives in Boca Raton, Florida, and is hoping to make the program nationwide.

Before Dog became a fugitive hunter, he was a criminal himself, according to Pop Culture. He dropped out of school when he was just 13, joined a motorcycle gang, the Disciples, and was arrested several times. After he was convicted of first-degree murder — which he says he did not commit — in 1976, he was sentenced to five years in Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas as an accomplice. He did field work in prison, worked as the warden’s barber, and prevented an inmate attempting to escape, which inspired him to take the path of a bounty hunter.

Chapman’s criminal past is the reason he is not allowed to carry a gun, which is why he remains unarmed on the show.