Yazmin Oukhellou Leaves Little To Imagination In Barely-There Bikini

The 'TOWIE' star showed some serious skin in a small green bikini on Instagram earlier today.

Despite media outlets claiming otherwise, Yazmin Oukhellou and her boyfriend James Lock confirmed they would be returning to film another season of The Only Way Is Essex.

According to The Daily Mail, the TOWIE couple celebrated their announcement recently by enjoying a relaxing getaway to Dubai together. As her 478,000 Instagram followers know, Yazmin hasn’t been shy about flaunting her sun-kissed caramel skin in an array of bikini-clad snapshots during their trip.

Six hours ago, Oukhellou shared a photo of herself rocking a barely-there coral green bikini that was embellished with extra straps across the stomach and bosom on Instagram. Yazmin paired her green and gold bikini with a pair of large golden sunglasses that were resting on top of her dark tresses which she had pulled back in a tight pony tail.

The brunette bombshell flaunted her kind nature by revealing she had booked a future getaway for her parents to enjoy as a way to “give back” for all they have done for her in the past.

As Yazmin appeared to be making her way to sit in a lounge chair by the poolside and soak up the sun, the angle of the photo showcased her flat stomach and trim frame.

It didn’t take long for Yazmin’s followers to shower the photo with over 15,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments.

Her boyfriend, James, was among one of the first to leave a comment on the steamy snapshot. He, however, decided to keep his reaction simple and commented with three heart emoticons.

Her former TOWIE co-star Lauren Pope – now known as Lauren Goodger – also commented on the photo with an array of fire emoticons after the phrase “my girl.”

Many of Oukhellou’s followers who took the time to leave a comment also kept things simple with a bomb, fire, or heart emoticon.

“You are unreal!” One Instagram user gushed.

Just yesterday the TV personality shared a photo of herself rocking a barely-there black bikini. This photo showcased Yazmin’s curvy backside as her plump derriere was front and center.

The caption of her sizzling snapshot revealed the wellness retreat she and James have been working on is just a few weeks away from kicking off.

According to Yazmin, she had just one room left at her retreat for someone to book as of yesterday. Many of those taking the time to leave comments on the photo expressed interest in booking that last room.

Yazmin also treated her Instagram followers to a photo of herself donning a white bikini yesterday. The caption of the photo revealed the TV personality was missing Dubai and couldn’t wait to go back for another relaxing getaway.