Top 10 Baseball Players’ Jerseys Heading Into Opening Day 2019

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper tops list, Aaron Judge comes in second

As we head into Opening Day 2019, these are the most popular baseball jerseys across the country, according to MLB.com. The list tracks Majestic jerseys sold from the official MLB shop since January 1, 2019.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper tops the list after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract in free agency. He’s the Phillies’ first player to top the jersey sales list, after he set professional sports records for most jerseys sold within his first 24 and 48 hours with a new team.

New York’s Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who was the jersey sales leader in each of the last two seasons, comes in second on the list this year. The towering 6’7″ Judge was the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, and led the major leagues with 52 home runs and 128 runs. The rising star will be looking for another campaign like it this season.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts sits in the third spot. The reigning American League Most Valuable Player is looking to defend his title after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers and became 2018 World Series Champions.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder and seven-time All Star Mike Trout is fourth, fresh off his staggering 12-year, $430 million deal to remain in the Golden State. Trout has made the top 10 in jersey sales every year since his rookie year in 2012, and has landed among the top five spots five times.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina remains at fifth place. Molina, 36, has made nine All-Star teams and is widely regarded as one of the greatest catchers of all time.

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder (and reigning National League MVP) Christian Yelich, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Atlanta Braves young sensation Ronald Acuña Jr. round out the top 10, respectively.

As MLB.com noted, nine different teams are represented in the top 10 jerseys, with nine outfielders, nine infielders, one pitcher, and one catcher in the top 20. 12 of the top 20 sellers are 27 years old or younger (16 are in their 20s).

Expanding the list to 20 players includes Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals), Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), Ichiro Suzuki (Seattle Mariners), Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), Kris Bryant (Cubs), Jose Altuve (Houston Astros), Alex Bregman (Astros), Andrew Benintendi (Red Sox), Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees), and Freddie Freeman (Braves).

Yelich and Bregman are making their debuts on the list. In 12th place, Manny Machado also becomes the first-ever San Diego Padre to crack the top 20.