Wendy Williams Previously Claimed She Would Leave Her Husband If He Got His Mistress Pregnant

Wendy Williams fans are watching her like a hawk after all of the drama that she’s reportedly been going through in the past few weeks.

According to E! Online, Wendy Williams previously spoke out about her marriage to husband, Kevin Hunter, and his past infidelity in her memoir, Wendy’s Got Heat in 2001. Her words are now resurfacing amid allegations that Hunter has been cheating and that he and his mistress, Sharina Hudson, recently welcomed a baby together.

In the book, Williams reveals that she caught Hunter cheating on her years ago when he was on the phone with his mistress.

“In those forty-five seconds my woman’s intuition kicked in and I knew he was on the phone with a lover. No woman deserves this. I wanted to kill him. I mean really kill him. For real. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my Number One Rule: No Cheating.”

“I needed to know if she was in love? Was he in love? Were condoms used? Is she pregnant? Was she laying up in the Marriott with him?” Williams wrote, adding that she hired a private investigator to follow her husband’s mistress and get information for her.

Wendy then revealed that she would leave her husband if he lied about anything, including if he was in love with his mistress, if the woman was successful in her career, or if she had his baby.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams recently took a month off from her talk show, and when she returned revealed that she had been living in a sober house due to addiction issues.

Earlier this week, after it was reported that Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, and his allegedly mistress Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby together, was reportedly found drunk after relapsing on alcohol. Williams was taken to the hospital and treated.

The next day she returned to work and did her show, but did not talk about any of her personal issues such as her marriage or addiction. She simply proceeded with the show like normal, not letting fans see a crack in her facade.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reports that Wendy’s husband had gotten his mistress pregnant two times in the past during their 10-year relationship, and that she had the pregnancies terminated.

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter, and Sharina Hudson have all stayed quiet on the divorce rumors, baby speculation, and cheating scandal in general.