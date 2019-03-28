NFL Rumors: Josh Rosen Has Drawn Serious Interest From These Three Teams, Fox Sports 1 Reports

Even in the lead-up to the start of the NFL’s new league year on March 13, the wheels were already turning for a number of high-profile trade and free agent acquisitions, including Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Foles, Earl Thomas, and several others. While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen has yet to change teams despite frequently popping up in trade rumors, a new report suggests that there are three teams that could make a move for the incoming second-year signal-caller.

As pointed out by The Washington Post, the Cardinals are expected by many observers to select Oklahoma quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray as the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. This could render Rosen, whom Arizona picked No. 10 overall last year, superfluous to the team’s needs, and with that in mind, Fox Sports 1’s Joel Klatt said on Wednesday’s edition of Undisputed that the New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Chargers are “seriously interested” in the young quarterback.

Although he didn’t discuss any specifics on the rumored trade proposal, Klatt added that one of the aforementioned teams has already offered the Cardinals a second-round pick for Rosen. Per The Washington Post, Klatt’s Fox Sports 1 colleague, Colin Cowherd, suggested that the team in question might have been the Giants, who have the 37th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and are in search for someone to eventually take over from their longtime starting quarterback, Eli Manning.

Klatt and Cowherd’s recent update on Josh Rosen came one day after SNY‘s Ralph Vacchiano reported that, per “multiple Giants sources,” the team is currently in “wait-and-see mode” to see if Arizona will trade Rosen, and isn’t even sure whether they prefer him to the available quarterbacks in this year’s draft. He suggested that the Giants are looking into all possible options when it comes to their search for the 38-year-old Manning’s heir apparent.

As for the Cardinals, new head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s recent comments about Rosen have been generally positive, as he praised the UCLA product’s on-field strengths during Tuesday’s NFL coaches breakfast.

“He played his best football in a spread system, some similarities to what we do. He’s a tremendous thinker, very cerebral, can throw it with anybody,” Kingsbury said, as quoted by SNY.

Kingsbury also commended Rosen for persevering through the Cardinals’ rough 2018 season and stepping up his game toward the end of the season.

According to his Pro Football Reference player page, Josh Rosen finished the 2018 NFL season with a win-loss record of 3-10 as a starter, 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions, and a 66.7 QB rating.