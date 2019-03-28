Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Flawless Physique In Skintight Black Leggings On Instagram

Kelly Gale has spent countless hours sculpting her impressive physique, so it’s no surprise that the stunner likes to flaunt it both on and off the runway. The Victoria’s Secret model did just that this week, sharing a snap of her morning workout to her widely followed Instagram account that was sure to get pulses racing.

The newest snap to Kelly’s account on the social media platform on Thursday, March 28 captured her mid-workout, but that didn’t stop the model from looking as beautiful as ever. The 23-year-old was captured with one perfectly toned leg stretched out to her side as she crouched down in a squat position, showing off her flawless figure in a pair of skintight blag leggings that hugged her every curve and did her nothing but favors.

The top half of her exercise ensemble was completed with a revealing mesh t-shirt, which was worn over top of a tight black tank top that left her incredibly flat midsection and washboard abs out of sight. A quick glimpse at the rest of the beauty’s Instagram feed, however, would remind followers that they were most certainly there. Kelly added a chunky pair of black sneakers to her single-toned outfit, and sported a delicate pair of diamond stud earrings to give the look a hint of bling. To keep her long, dark brown hair out of her face during her exercise routine, the Indian-Australian beauty styled her tresses in a high ponytail on top of her head, and went makeup free for the photo-op to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Kelly’s Instagram account boasts an impressive 1.1 million followers, and they certainly went wild for the newest steamy shot on her feed which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 4,500 likes after just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the catwalk queen on her well-toned physique.

“Omg your body,” one fan wrote, while another cautioned her not to hurt her “long beautiful legs.”

Kelly’s morning workout took place at the popular Dogpound fitness center in New York City, which is often frequented by members of the Victoria’s Secret family. A quick scroll through the gym’s own Instagram account will reveal that they have a number of high profile clients, including Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes and Karlie Kloss.

Luckily for Kelly — who had previously said she likes to exercise six times a week — has no shortage of workout clothes. In fact, the stunner just debuted a new set of baby pink leggings and matching sports bra from Victoria’s Secret Sport that is sure to get some head turns when she wears it for her daily trip to the gym.