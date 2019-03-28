‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eileen Davidson Reveals A Second Return To Genoa City

Ashley hasn’t even officially returned to Genoa City, but The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson has already revealed she’s returning to the show again shortly.

The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R spoilers reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to the shock of her family tomorrow. She has some sneaky business for Jabot, and Jack (Peter Bergman), Billy (Jason Thompson), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) won’t know what hit them before Ashley hops a plane back to Paris to continue running Jabot’s chief competitor, My Beauty.

Davidson discussed her life since last fall’s exit from the daytime drama, her current reprisal of the role of Ashley, as well as plans for another upcoming return with Soap Opera Digest recently.

For the story arc that starts tomorrow, Davidson explained, “Ashley is standing up for herself and fighting for her rightful place in the family and at Jabot. She knows she should be in charge and will go to some creative lengths to prove her point.”

While the Abbott siblings don’t have a happy reunion, Davidson revealed that she adored catching up with her co-stars when she came back to film the scenes for this unexpected storyline twist. Jack Abbott portrayer, Peter Bergman felt the same.

He told SOD, “I can’t tell you how much I love having Eileen and Beth [Maitland, Traci Abbott] back on the show. When I have all of them together in one scene, I’m happier than one man is supposed to be.”

Since leaving the show last year, The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s life hasn’t been entirely what she expected. Her and her husband, Vincent Van Patton’s, home sustained smoke damage from the Woolsey Fire in California. Plus, she has helped Van Patton promote their upcoming film Walk To Vegas, and she has cheered her teenaged son on as he competes in high school track.

Before this comeback even airs, Davidson said that she’d already agreed to another return to Genoa City. Unfortunately, this one is much more personal for her and the entire Y&R cast. Kristoff St. John passed away suddenly at the age of 52 on February 3, and the show is planning a storyline to honor him and his character Neil Winters in late April.

“When I was initially contacted by Y&R, it was supposed to be for a quick visit, but after Kristoff St. John’s passing, the show asked if I would participate in their plans to honor both Neil and Kristoff. Luckily I was available, and I am honored to be in those shows.”

Before Ashley left for Paris last fall, she and Neil carried on a romance, and it was the last one that Neil had on the show. The storyline honoring St. John begins April 25, and on April 29, there will be an unscripted episode featuring several returning and current members of the cast including Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters), Victoria Rowell (Drucilla Winters), and Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis).