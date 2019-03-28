Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But Towel In Racy New Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane with her latest Instagram post.

The reality TV star posted a super racy throwback picture on Thursday, which showed her on set shooting for her KKW Beauty Classic Bloom fragrance wearing nothing but a small burgundy towel around her torso. Fans will remember that Kim posed almost entirely nude for this photo shoot last year, with her long raven locks covering her chest area.

In this new snap, she is seen sitting down and holding her knees to her chest while looking sideways, possibly to something or someone on set, and her signature super long raven tresses cascade down her back in a slightly wavy style with a center part. While Kim is focused on something happening outside the camera lens’ periphery, her hairstylist is busy spraying her hair and making sure everything is in its right place.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is also barefoot and looks even angelical while sitting against a blue cloudy backdrop. She dons a full face of makeup, including some dark mascara, contour, plenty of highlighter, and a subtle nude lipstick shade on her full lips. Her body looked perfectly tanned as she appeared to be taking a break from shooting the campaign for her best-selling perfume, and in the caption, she reminded her fans that the Classic Bloom fragrance was still available for purchase on her KKW Beauty website.

The new post comes just a day after the trailer for the upcoming season of KUWTK was released, which comes with its fair share of drama — with Khloe Kardashian and her turbulent relationship with cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson commanding the story line.

The clip also showed Kim having an emotional breakdown over the thought of having to move to Chicago after her rapper husband, Kanye West, suggested he would like to return to his hometown. In the trailer for season 16, the 38-year-old can be heard saying, “Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point.”

But as per People magazine, it seems like Kanye may have dropped the idea as sources claim he is “happy in L.A.” with his growing family.

“Kanye is excited about being in L.A. now since he has his spiritual service every Sunday,” the insider revealed, adding, “Kim was never going to move to Chicago and hoped that Kanye would change his mind quickly, like he usually does when he gets spontaneous ideas.”