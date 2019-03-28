Breaking Down All New Policies In Disney Parks – Stroller Size, Smoking Ban, Dry And Loose Ice

Disney Parks are having a lot of changes coming soon, but you need to be able to understand them all.

The Disney Park around the world are always advancing and things have to change with the times. That being said, new times have called for new policies and the U.S. parks announced a few of them on Thursday morning. Beginning soon, the parks of Walt Disney World and Disneyland will bring in stricter smoking rules, enforcing those already placed on strollers, and changes to the bringing in of loose ice and dry ice.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the new rules were announced on Thursday and are actually quite substantial. While some may not think there is a lot to know about those new rules, it’s best to break down the policies and see every aspect of them.

Strollers and Wagons

For a very long time, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have had limits for the strollers allowed into their theme parks. Now, Disney has simply stated that they are going to be enforcing those size limitations more and also making sure that no wagons are brought into the parks.

On their list of prohibited and restricted items, Disney lists specifications as to what is not allowed, but as of May 1, 2019, those will be altered. As of that date, the new rules will not allow into the parks:

Strollers larger than 31″x 52″ (79cm x 132cm).

Any trailer-like object that is pushed or towed by an Electronic Conveyance Vehicle, wheelchair or stroller, or pulled by a person, including wagons.

As of May 1, stroller wagons will also no longer be permitted in the parks. This has led many to wonder about the popular KEENZ strollers and wagons which many people bring to the parks. The official KEENZ website details many strollers which still fall within the guidelines of this new policy.

For any ADA strollers and wheelchairs, those will need to be cleared by either the main gate supervisor of any park or Guest relation services desk.

Here are a few tips to help ensure a smooth arrival during your next visit to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort or @Disneyland Resort: https://t.co/cWfDi5RtBO pic.twitter.com/WDXBJohysY — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 28, 2019

Smoking

Over the last few years, the Disney Parks have started lessening the number of smoking areas available inside of them. Soon, those places will also disappear for as of May 1, 2019, there will be no smoking allowed in multiple locations at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.

Those locations include:

Walt Disney World theme parks

Disneyland theme parks

Water parks

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Downtown Disney District (Anaheim)

In regard to vaping and vape pens, Disney has only allowed them to be used in designated smoking areas as well. So, this new in-park ban will go for that as well.

There will be designated smoking areas available outside of the entrances of the above locations along with Disney Springs (Orlando). Disney Resort hotels will still have designated smoking areas available as well

Back in September of 2018, the construction of the TRON attraction moved around some smoking areas in Magic Kingdom and removed one entirely. That left only three smoking areas remaining in Magic Kingdom, but soon, there will be none inside the park.

Dry Ice and Loose Ice

This is another new policy and it may be one that not many understand, but Disney has reasons for putting it in place. Beginning March 28, 2019, guests bringing in coolers or cooler bags (which need to fall within size guidelines) can’t have loose or dry ice in them as they are no longer permitted in the parks.

The loose ice has become an issue with massive amounts of it being dumped onto walkways and becoming hazardous to other guests. Dry ice has also been dumped out once guests are done with it, and at times, it has been poured into flower beds and onto plant life which affects those as well.

As revealed by the Disney Parks Blog, Disney does recommend cooler packs for those bringing in items that need to be kept cold. They also have stated that guests can still ask for complimentary cups of ice from quick-service locations after entering the parks.

“Yes, you may continue to bring ice inside water bottles or resealable bags. The new rule applies to ice that is loose within a container such as a cooler.”

The Disney Parks are always bringing about new policies to better the experience for guests visiting their locations. Many guests end up getting upset, though, and don’t always know the breakdown of the policies/rules which is why it is good to know all the facts.