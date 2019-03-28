Jessie J Goes Fully Nude On Instagram, Flaunts Pert Derriere In Saucy Shower Snap

The singer set Instagram on fire with a naked shower snap posted a day after her 31st birthday.

Jessie J has won the hearts of her Instagram followers many times over with her candid, unedited photos. The British singer is adamant on keeping true to herself and doesn’t shy away from flaunting her naturally gorgeous figure, flaws and all. For instance, the “Flashlight” songstress has recently shared a very revealing snapshot in which she proudly showed off her bikini body without editing out her cellulite, as reported by The Inquisitr last week. Earlier today, the 31-year-old singer treated her social media fans to an even racier photo, one in which she bared it all for the camera as she poses for a sexy shower snap.

On Thursday, the English beauty took to her Instagram page to share the skin-baring snap with her 7.8 million Instagram followers. In classic Jessie J fashion, the singer infused her post with a strong dose of humor, showing not just her naked curves, but her playful, easy-going side as well.

In the photo, Jessie J can be seen standing in the shower with her back turned to the camera, proudly displaying her curvy backside. The singer is wearing nothing but a pair of striped sliders and shows no inhibition in showcasing her sculpted derriere.

As she strikes a sultry pose, staring seductively into the camera, one can’t help but notice that the stunning songstress is not alone in the steamy shower snap. For this particular shot, Jessie J was joined by a male guest, none other than her beautician BFF Eduardo Ponce.

The celebrity stylist brought an air of goofiness to the racy black-and-white photo as he was pictured sitting on the toilet next to Jessie J. Portrayed with his trousers around his ankles and his chin rested on his hand as if in deep thought, Eduardo did a great job at channeling Rodin’s famous “The Thinker” sculpture. More so, he did it with a blissful smile on his face, further adding to the comical effect of the snapshot.

In the photo caption, Jessie J revealed that the goofy shower snap was originally posted by Eduardo on Wednesday, as a loving tribute to her on her 31st birthday.

“This picture says everything about our friendship my secret lover,” the singer penned in the photo caption.

Meanwhile, the original post, shared by Eduardo on Instagram the day before, was accompanied by a sweet message of appreciation addressed to Jessie J on her birthday.

“There is no better picture to sum up our friendship. I love you @jessiej happiest of birthdays my Aries soul sister,” Eduardo wrote in his post, adding, “wishing you many more years my secret lover for life.”

As expected, Jessie J’s nude shower photo stirred a lot of reaction from her Instagram followers. The snapshot amassed more than 310,000 likes and over 2,410 comments within a few hours of having been posted. The singer’s boyfriend, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, was one of the first people to like and comment on the quirky photo.

“I don’t have words for how much I love this,” he wrote, proving once again to be the ultimate boyfriend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 38-year-old Step Up alum penned his own heartfelt message for the “Who You Are” singer on her birthday. On Wednesday, the actor posted a lovely sun-kissed photo of his girlfriend, writing, “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.”