Khloe Kardashian’s Sobbing Dubbed A ‘Publicity Stunt’ By ‘KUWTK’ Fans Following ‘World Sucks’ Trailer

Fans are definitely "keeping up."

Khloe Kardashian seems to have spent most of the past year in tears. In April 2018, The Daily Mail‘s video footage of Tristan Thompson cheating reached Khloe days before she was due to give birth. Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers got round one of tears.

On March 27, 2019, the Inquisitr reported the Kardashians taking to Instagram to promote the show’s 16th Season. Khloe is once again in tears following the 2019 Jordyn Woods scandal that now sees her a single mother. Fans don’t take long to slam the Kardashians, though.

On March 28, Cosmopolitan probed the show’s trailer to question whether Khloe is watching Jordyn’s infamous Red Table Talk interview. The magazine points towards E! News‘ suggestion that Khloe is viewing the interview on her phone prior to airing her views.

“Sometimes the world just forgets to be kind and that we are all going through something. Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f*cking sucks.”

As far as fans are concerned though, the matter in question is one that’s all too familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In short, questioning to what extent will this family go to promote their name and brand. One Twitter user put it into words.

“If Kris Jenner thinks she baited me into watching this season with her PR stunts….she absolutely did”

As the KUWTK trailer shows, Khloe is in visible distress.

While the majority of comments support Khloe, those slamming the family for exploiting Khloe’s personal situation to rake in viewers aren’t insignificant.

“The Jordyn incident just happen but yet they couldn’t wait to use this as a promo…lord the thirst for views is real.”

As late March shows Khloe bawling her eyes out in the wake of her highly-publicized split, Jordyn Woods is making headlines for different reasons. With a career that is now sky-rocketing, Woods is jet-setting around the world in what appears to be lucrative capitalizing and good timing. Woods recently flew to London to promote her eyelash line, Eylure. Kardashian-style social media pictures seemed inevitable.

“Yo the Jordyn-Kylie-Tristan drama happened like last week and y’all made it into a season already? Whew Kris Jenner never sleeps”

The above-mentioned report from Cosmopolitan quotes multiple fans lashing out at the Kardashians for seeming to fill the Instagram-posted trailer with footage related to the Woods scandal. While Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian do feature in the trailer, there’s no denying that the focus is on Khloe. For some fans, clearly, that’s a little too much focus.