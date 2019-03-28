Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable New Photo Of Daughter Luna In Fruit-Patterned Dress

Once again, Chrissy Teigen is showing off her kids to the world and they could not be any happier.

The model is no stranger to posting photos of her daughter Luna and son Miles for her millions of Instagram followers. While she sometimes posts family shots with John Legend and the two children, other times she opts to simply share solo shots of her kiddos. Today, she delighted her 23 million plus followers with a sweet photo of her two-year-old daughter.

In the snapshot, Luna appears to be in her bedroom as she strikes a pose while showing off her beautiful dress. Luna leaves one hand at her side and holds her dress in the other hand as she shows off the pattern of the black dress that comes complete with fruits like bananas, watermelon, and even apples.

Luna looks like a spitting image of her mother as she wears her dark locks slicked back along with a yellow bow in her hair. So far, the image has earned Teigen a ton of attention with over 179,000 comments in addition to 980 plus likes. Some fans commented on the post to gush over how adorable Luna is while countless others couldn’t help but comment on how much she looks like her famous folks.

“Luna melts my heart…she is the cutest little sweetie,” one follower wrote.

“Ok I want this dress but I still won’t be as cute as fruit of the Luna.”

“She’s looking more and more like you by the day. Bless y’all,” another commented.

And in recent weeks, Chrissy and Luna seem to have had their hands full. As The Inquisitr shared, Chrissy took to her Twitter account to explain that she purchased a pet hamster named Peanut Butter for her daughter. Luckily for fans, the mother of two explained the whole thing on social media, much to the delight of her 10-million-plus followers.

“Luna and I bought a hamster today. Her name is peanut butter. John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more,” she tweeted.

The 33-year-old then proceeded to tell her fans the do’s and don’ts of owning a hamster as well as what the first 24 hours with the furball has been like and even joked about her cuisine. Chrissy told followers that when they asked the people at the store, they told her she could feed the hamster anything but when her mother asked if she could feed her rice, they said “no.”

“They also said ‘don’t really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she’ll bite you’ it’s very confusing, being a hamster mom,” she told her followers.

Leave it to Teigen to bring the funny to any and every situation.