‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon And Rey Seal The Deal

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that their first date is the one for Sharon and Rey.

For months now, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) have danced around their feelings for each other. She was on the rebound from Nick (Joshua Morrow), and he was still entangled with his estranged wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Just when they’d planned a fun road trip together, Mia blew into town, and Rey decided to work on his marriage, so Sharon took on the role of friend, co-worker, and landlady for Rey while he gave it his best shot with Mia.

Of course, when Rey and Sharon were playing nice when they were stuck together overnight in a blizzard, Rey’s brother Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia kept each other warm. They managed to keep their affair under wraps, but Mia called out Arturo’s name in a moment of passion with Rey. That slip up sent Rey running straight to Sharon, and he declared his love. Nevermind the fact that mere moments later he ended up arresting Sharon for her part in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) debacle.

Now J.T. is alive, and Sharon is once again a free woman, and she went so far as to quit her job over Paul (Doug Davidson) firing Rey. Speaking of free, Rey finally kicked his cheating wife to the curb even though she may be pregnant with his child. Sharon and Rey have agreed to go out on their first official date.

Rey actor, Jordi Vilasuso recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest about the date.

He said, “Nothing is holding them back now from getting involved, but there’s still this anticipation. They finally can explore the possibility of a relationship and take this new journey together.”

Sharon and Rey go out on their first official date and have a great time despite all the false start they’ve experienced over the last several months. One thing leads to another, and they find themselves in bed together because everything feels right between them.

According to Vilasuso, “There’s a certain comfort knowing that they’re on the same page. Their feelings seem so natural and organic. They’re really enjoying each other.”

However, while The Inquisitr reported that Arturo is leaving Genoa City soon, there’s no such word about Mia. Sharon could be in real danger considering that Mia already accidentally attacked Lola (Sasha Calle) in a jealous rage thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway). The chances that this leads to happily ever after for “Shey” are small.