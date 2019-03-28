Johnny Galecki Pokes Fun At ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Who Blew Question About His Name

'The Big Bang Theory' star posts a hilarious reaction after a game show contestant screws up his name in a major way.

Johnny Galecki has definitely made it, but apparently, not everyone knows him as a household name. The Big Bang Theory star was the subject of a question on the TV game show Jeopardy, but a tongue-tied contestant renamed him as “Glick,” The Wrap reports.

In a video posted to Johnny Galecki’s Instagram account, a Jeopardy contestant named Zorn was given a clue from the category “Actors & Their TV Roles.” The relatively easy clue read: “Darlene Conner’s significant other David Healy; Leonard Hofstadter.”

Fans of Johnny Galecki know that David Healy is the name of the Emmy-nominated actor’s character on Roseanne and The Conners, while Leonard Hofstadter is the name of the brainy character he has played for twelve seasons on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. But for some reason, Jeopardy contestant Zorn answered the clue with. “Who is Glick?”

Say what?

It didn’t take Johnny Galecki to respond to the sad turn of events, which ultimately cost poor Zorn $1,600 in prize money on the iconic game show. Galecki posted the Jeopardy clip and joked that “the saddest part” of the whole things is that Zorn is his brother. The actor also gave props to Zorn’s competitor, a woman named Meredith, who swooped in and easily delivered the question with Johnny Galecki’s correct name.

Johnny Galecki is one of the busiest actors on TV, so even if Zorn isn’t a Big Bang Theory fan, it’s surprising he didn’t know his name. In addition to his long-running role on the CBS sitcom, which is set to wrap its 12-season run next month, Galecki recently guest starred on two episodes of ABC’s buzzy Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, and served as an executive producer on the short-lived series Living Biblically.

Last year, Variety reported that Johnny Galecki told reporters at the Television Critics Association panel that his secret to balancing it all is that he doesn’t “sleep a lot.”

“I’ve always been a workhorse, so I enjoy it,” Galecki said of his heavy work schedule.

Still, the actor expressed sadness over the eventual end of The Big Bang Theory, telling TCA reporters it will be a “sad day” when the show ends, but adding, “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

Johnny Galecki will likely return for The Conners spinoff next season, although not in a full-time role. Galecki’s David Healy character is part of a love triangle arc involving Sara Gilbert’s Darlene Conner, so it would be a surprise if the actor doesn’t make a guest appearance to finish off that cliffhanger storyline.

But no matter what he does next, Johnny Galecki now has his place in Jeopardy history.