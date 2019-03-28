‘Playboy’ Bombshell Laci Kay Somers Spills Out Of Tiny Denim Mini-Dress In Latest Instagram Snap

Former Playboy vixen Laci Kay Somers is known for her jaw-dropping curves and she has just shared another stunning shot of her enviable physique via Instagram. By the looks of things, it has become an instant hit.

The 27-year-old California girl was once linked romantically to golfer Tiger Woods, but she has moved on since those rumors circulated. It seems quite clear that these days, Somers is living her best life as she embraces her current popularity. Not only does Laci post sexy shots to Instagram and hype her other social media avenues, she has been creating music and has millions of people following her every move.

Laci posted a sexy shot to her Instagram page on Wednesday evening that has sent her followers into a frenzy. Somers was photographed walking down a sidewalk and she was wearing an eye-popping outfit. The model has on a tiny denim mini-dress that zips down the front and she’s practically busting out of the top.

Somers had her dress unzipped quite low in order to show off her cleavage and the outfit hugged her figure to highlight her slim waist and curvy hips. She was carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and gazing off to the side with something of a pouty look on her face.

The bodacious model had her long, blonde hair in waves cascading down over her shoulders and she was wearing a heavy makeup look with a bright pink lip color. Somers used this particular post as an opportunity to hype her music as she quoted some song lyrics and directed followers to download her Bedroom album on all platforms.

Laci has more than 10.2 million followers on Instagram now and this particular post raked in nearly 200,000 likes in just just the first 15 hours it was on the social media site. Somers already brought in more than 4,000 comments on that post as well and many noted that the singer and model is unbelievably gorgeous as they expressed their love for her.

The model’s most popular post on Instagram in recent days appears to be one where Laci shared a sexy music clip and hyped that a song of hers will be on the soundtrack of an upcoming movie. Nearly 500,000 fans have viewed that clip and people seemed to love both the sultry clip and the song.

What’s next for Laci Kay Somers? The model and singer seems to be on fire with her career right now and she always does a great job of keeping her fans updated on what her latest projects are. People are thrilled to see things going so well for her and can’t wait to see what she tackles next.