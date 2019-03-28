Rosie O’Donnell Says It’s Crazy That Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Afraid Of ‘A Lesbian Having A Crush On Her’

The war of words between former View co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Haselbeck is still going strong.

Rosie is the most recent party to strike, this time with a video in her Instagram story. According to Us Weekly, the comedienne shared a short video of herself ranting over Elisabeth’s reaction to her having said she had a “crush” on her when the appeared together on the hit morning show.

“It’s crazy. She was so afraid of the concept of a lesbian having a crush on her that she had to go directly to Jesus — do not pass go, do not collect $200. She kept on calling on Jesus. Yeah, Jesus was going to save her from the gay who thought she was cute!”

Then, O’Donnell shared her thoughts on Elisabeth suggesting that if Rosie were a man in the workplace, her comments may be seen as some sort of sexual harassment.

“And I wasn’t grooming her, I was loving her. She couldn’t take it that somebody was nice to her! She liked me back. It wasn’t like a sexual thing, but she liked me back,” O’Donnell said on camera before telling viewers that they were friends and she has proof of that.

Rosie then tells Elisabeth that she should pick up the phone and call her since she accused her of sexual assault over a “crush” that was mutual by both parties.

“We were like two girls on a softball team.”

To end her rant, she reiterated the fact that her feelings toward Elisabeth were not of a sexual nature and also listed Russell Brand and Julie Andrews — two other people in the industry that she says she has crushes on. The 57-year-old says that for her, crush just means that she likes someone, it doesn’t mean that she also wants to sleep with them.

Elisabeth reacts to Rosie’s “crush” reveal and speculation Hasselbeck was “a little bit gay” (via @toofab)https://t.co/FD9eFSUdhM — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2019

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the she said/she said began when O’Donnell admitted that she had “a little bit of a crush” on Hasselbeck in Ramin Setoodeh’s new book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. The next day, Hasselbeck actually appeared on The View to promote her own book, and she was asked about Rosie’s comments about her.

Elisabeth told the ladies of The View that she did hear about Rosie’s crush on her and she immediately started to pray. Hasselbeck then went on to say that the comments made by her former co-worker were “disturbing and wrong,” and that they objectified women in the workplace. She also said that if Rosie were a man, her comments could have been considered sexual assault. Shortly after, Rosie clapped back at Hasselbeck on Twitter.

“Hey eh – my crush on u was not sexual – sorry u got scared – surely u recall b4 it all went wrong – i never objectified u – i did find u fantastic – broadway shows – my pool – we were friends once god love ya kid – i always did #hasselbeck #raminSUX,” O’Donnell tweeted along with a bunch of heart emojis.

It will be interesting to see if Elisabeth keeps the feud going and responds to Rosie’s most recent words.