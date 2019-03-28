Ashley Tisdale Wears Nothing But Boots And A Black Bikini In Sexy Beach Instagram Snap

Approximately one month after telling Bustle that her new album centers around anxiety, Ashley Tisdale is proving that life’s a beach – literally.

On March 28, 2019, the former High School Musical star updated her Instagram with one of her raciest shots to date. Lying on beach sands in nothing but chunky black boots to match her black bikini, Ashley makes direct eye contact with the camera, and it’s definitely provocative.

Wavy, blonde highlights are the hair. A touch of the grunge ups the ante with the boots. Showing off her peachy behind, this actress and singer’s 11 million Instagram followers aren’t seeing a shy girl on their feed. The tan, toned body might be a throwback, as per Ashley’s “TBT” caption, but fans don’t seem to mind. In fact, some of them seem to remember the original picture.

“I still have that issue of Maxim Magazine”

Ashley has been on the promotion road of late. Her Twitter feed is littered with promo for her recent music, however this celebrity is as much known for her sex appeal as her vocal talent. Having shed the teen image that made her iconic in High School Musical, this New Jersey-born blonde is now a pin-up icon (and her Instagram is making the most of it).

“Throwback” definitely seems to be a theme with this girl. On March 1, Ashley posted a similarly sexy bikini picture that managed to rack up over 260,000 likes. The March 1 caption begs for summer after clearly pointing towards “beach weather” and “bikinis” being a favorite.

At 33, Ashley’s Hollywood career has spanned the Disney Channel, voice appearances on Family Guy and The Cleveland Show, plus movie roles that include the Scary Movie franchise. In 2008, Tisdale ranked tenth on Maxim‘s Hot 100 list of “sexiest women and hottest celebrities.” It isn’t rocket science why.

Swimwear shots on Tisdale’s Instagram account are few and far between. Seeming to choose more demure clothing for the majority of her posts, Tisdale mostly shares fully-clothed pictures of herself. The Kardashian-style flaunting may be tempting, but this actress seems to err on the side of caution when it comes to showing too much flesh. Nonetheless, it’s clear that embracing her throwback days ranks highly for Ashley.

While the majority of Ashley’s Instagram following is the general public, a few well-known names appear to be following her. Fashionista and social media star, Olivia Palermo follows the account. So do Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Hyland, Rita Ora, and Lucy Hale.