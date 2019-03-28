Kate Beckinsale Returns To Instagram After Wiping Her Page Amid Pete Davidson Criticism: ‘Back To Business’

Kate Beckinsale is back on Instagram and she’s letting fans know that it’s all business from here on out.

The brown haired beauty made headlines last week after she followed in the footsteps of boyfriend Pete Davidson and wiped her Instagram account clear of any photos. As The Inquisitr shared, the actress deleted every single photo from her account on March 22 after receiving a few too many comments about her relationship with Pete Davidson. Prior to deleting her account, she did respond to a few fans who commented on her new romance with Davidson, slamming them or making sarcastic comments back.

Pete Davidson also notoriously deleted his own Instagram account after he received backlash for dating Ariana Grande. But it seems like in just a little less than a week’s time, Beckinsale is ready to take on social media again as she posted a solo shot of herself this morning. In the snapshot, Beckinsale stands against grey wall with a large, green plant just in front of it.

The 45-year-old is dressed to impress in an oversized pair of black dress pants as well as a big, matching black blazer. Under her ensemble, she sports an ivory colored button-up vest along with a black nail polish. Per usual, Kate wears her long, dark locks down and curled as well as some subtle makeup, including a light pink lipstick.

Within just a few hours of the post going live, Beckinsale has already received a ton of attention with over 84,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. While some followers commented on the image to let her know that she looks beautiful, other fans took to the post to welcome her back to the social media platform.

“Hi Kate welcome back its a nice b day gift too see you back,” one follower wrote.

“Yay!! She’s back, I must say while my eyes appreciate the vision that is you Kate Beckinsale, you are quite the hilarious commentator. I’ve missed your wit and charm. Cheers!”

“And still pretty as ever, even with a plant growing out your bum. I could only dream of looking so fab,” another fan joked.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kate finally broke her silence on her highly-publicized romance with Pete Davidson. In the interview, the actress admitted that she has been really shocked by all of the publicity that her new romance has been receiving as this has not happened to her in previous relationships.

“I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she told the publication. “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

She also shared that she thinks it’s a bit tiring when people look at a woman’s love life like they have hers as most of the controversy from the relationship stems from her and Pete’s 20 year age difference.