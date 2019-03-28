Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill & Katie Enjoy Dinner Prepared By Chef Chambre

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 29 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Chef Chambre (Tamar Braxton). Will Spencer’s (Finnegan George) parents have been spending a lot of time together as an anonymous Cupid keeps setting them up on “accidental” dates.

Katie is no longer married thanks to Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) who gave her annulment papers just before Valentine’s Day. Thorne then left town and broke Katie’s heart. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) was determined to cheer her sister up and decided to team up with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to get the job done.

Both Donna and Justin believe that Bill and Katie belong together. Justin says that Katie makes Bill a better man, while Donna believes that Katie has a soft spot for her ex-husband. Despite Katie warning Donna not to set her up with Bill, the two have been staging accidental meetings between them.

Although they both know that they are being set up, they have decided to enjoy their time together. Bill recently told Katie that he enjoys their romantic interludes, while Katie is also starting to warm up to the idea. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will start to see the man she once fell in love with, per She Knows Soaps.

Bill is not averse to getting back together with Katie. He has said that Thorne was a fool for letting Katie go. In fact, he promised Katie that he would be there for her and their son during this difficult time. On the other hand, Katie has been the one with doubts about a reunion with Bill. She pointed out that she and Bill have been married twice, and it didn’t work out either time.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that this time around Bill and Katie will be wined and dined by Chef Chambre. Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton will play the role of the illustrious chef who is given the task of feeding the former couple, per Highlight Hollywood.

It seems as if B&B viewers can expect to see a “Batie” reunion soon. However, Katie and Bill’s romance may not last very long as it seems as if Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage could soon be on the rocks. The question on everyone’s lips is if Bill will remain faithful to Katie if Brooke divorces Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.