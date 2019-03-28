Full Mueller Report Is Over 300 Pages, ‘New York Times’ Reports

The report by special counsel Robert Mueller on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was submitted to the Justice Department last Sunday, but all that Congress or the general public has seen of the report so far is the four-page summary issued by Attorney General William Barr.

When will the public get to see the actual Mueller report? That remains unclear. But The New York Times has published some information about the report itself. The newspaper reported that the report is more than 300 pages long, citing “American officials with knowledge of it.” This is the first report on the length of the special counsel’s report.

The Times also revealed the title of the report, which is “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.”

The newspaper did not reveal anything about the contents of the report, which it’s believed has so far only been seen by a handful of people in the Department of Justice. Barr’s summary stated that Mueller had concluded that the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia while stating that Mueller had not reached a conclusion on the question of obstruction of justice. Barr then announced that the Justice Department would not be bringing charges of obstruction.

The 300-page length indicates that the report is heavily detailed. And while it’s unlikely that the report itself would directly contradict the conclusions stated in Barr’s memo, it’s very possible that a 300-page report would contain damning details for President Trump and/or associates in his administration, campaign, company, or family.

It is not clear when the report might be released. If the Justice Department does not release it, members of Congress have made noise about a subpoena for either the report itself or its underlying documents. It’s also possible that Robert Mueller himself could be called to testify before congressional committees.

SCOOP: The total of 300-plus pages suggests that Mr. Mueller went well beyond the kind of bare-bones summary required by the Justice Department regulation governing his appointment and detailed his conclusions at length. https://t.co/0gk9BvEtJN w/@npfandos — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) March 28, 2019

Trump has claimed “complete exoneration” since the release of the Barr memo, even calling for Congressman Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman and a man who has talked about collusion frequently in television appearances, to resign from Congress. Trump’s re-election campaign also released a memo, per The Inquisitr, discouraging television networks from booking certain guests, including Schiff and Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, who had spoken before about collusion between Trump and Russia.

The Starr report, during the Clinton Administration, was 445 pages, while the 9/11 Commission’s report was 567 pages, The Times said.