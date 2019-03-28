‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: Hannah Brown Heads To Rhode Island For Episode 4

Hannah Brown is ABC’s Bachelorette for the 2019 season and filming for Episode 4 is about to begin. As is typical, the first few episodes were based in Los Angeles. Now, however, spoilers detail that Hannah and her guys get to start traveling a bit.

Show creator Mike Fleiss has been sharing some photos of Hannah as she films this Bachelorette season and his latest shot does seem to signal a change in location. In a photo shared to Twitter on Wednesday, Brown is wearing a purple winter coat and she is smiling as she stands with bare trees in the background. It seems clear she’s not in Los Angeles any longer.

The Bachelorette spoiler king Reality Steve had previously noted that Hannah and her group would film in Rhode Island at some point, and it looks like that is where they are now. These upcoming dates will be showng during Episode 4 this spring and now Reality Steve has shared some new details via Twitter.

Reality Steve indicates that first up in Rhode Island, Hannah will have a one-on-one date with an unnamed suitor at the Black Pearl restaurant in Newport. The Providence Journal reported not long ago that The Bachelorette would film at this restaurant, and spoilers detail that they will visit some other iconic Newport locations while on the East Coast.

Other Newport spots to be included in this round of Bachelorette filming include the Clarke Cooke House, Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, the Belle Mer on Goat Island, Cliff Walk, Toppa Field, Fort Adams State Park, and Narragansett Bay. Production also arranged to possibly film at the Belcourt Castle and White Horse Tavern.

The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that in addition to the one-on-one at Black Pearl, there will be a group date filming at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, March 29. Then, it seems, a one-on-one will film at the Jane Pickens Theater on Saturday, March 30.

Some Bachelorette fans speculate that franchise veterans Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti might pop up at some point during these dates, since he is from Rhode Island. Ashley and Jared live together in Los Angeles now, but as it happens, they have spent the past week or so in Rhode Island as they work on wedding preparations.

Both Haibon and Iaconetti shared some tidbits via their Instagram Stories showing them in Rhode Island, but it looks like they’re on their way back to California now. They might not end up doing anything related to Hannah’s Bachelorette season, but it is an interesting coincidence that they happened to be in the area just as Brown and the crew got there.

It isn’t known yet where Hannah and her remaining men will head for Episode 5, but it seems likely they’ll head somewhere outside of the United States after being in Rhode Island. Does Brown have a particular frontrunner yet for her final rose? Is her future husband in this group of bachelors?

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers will reveal more as filming continues over the next few weeks. Hannah Brown’s season premieres on Monday, May 13 and fans are excited to see how this plays out.