Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Will Bump These Royals Out Of The Way For The Throne

Meghan Markle, the American actress who charmed the most eligible bachelor in all of Great Britain, Prince Harry, is awaiting both the birth of the couple’s first child and their first anniversary this May. Both events will reportedly come within weeks of one another.

The soon-to-be royal infant will take their place in a line of succession that includes the children of Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, but just where will that put them when it comes to the possibility of someday inheriting the throne?

Entertainment Tonight reported that whether or not the baby is a boy or girl, their place in line as heir of the throne will remain the same thanks to a 2013 amendment which decreed that male heirs no longer take precedence over their sisters.

So what does this mean for Markle and Prince’s Harry’s child? They will, in fact, be seventh in line to the throne currently held for over 67 years by Queen Elizabeth. She is the longest-serving British monarch to date. In line before Harry and Markle’s child is Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and their father, Prince Harry reported ET.

Harry and Markle’s child and subsequent children will fall in line before Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie of York, The Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, and Michael Tindall.

Queen Elizabeth seems to have no interest in slowing down her schedule of royal duties, so it might be some time before the line moves forward. Even if she does step down, it is up to the queen to decide who will succeed her. It has long been rumored but never confirmed, that the monarch will skip her son Prince Charles entirely as heir to the throne and pass it along to her grandson Prince William.

Although the British public seems to have put Charles’ misdeeds during his ill-fated marriage to Princess Diana behind them, there are still many who believe he should never be crowned king and instead, the title should go to Princess Diana’s firstborn son and his young family. Charles maintained an affair with his now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, throughout his marriage to Princess Diana.

Markle and Prince Harry announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2018, 11 months after they first announced they were engaged.

The couple, who met after being set up on a blind date, have quickly become the subject of fascination by royal watchers, whose devotion to the twosome can only be mirrored to the interest the public had in the romance of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.