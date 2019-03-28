John Stamos Posts Hilarious Throwback That Has Fans Comparing Him To David Cassidy & Princess Diana

The 'Fuller House' star shares an epic snap from his teen idol past.

John Stamos regularly posts some of the best TBT photos on Instagram, but his latest one has fans wondering if he was a teen idol in the wrong era. The Fuller House star, who shot to teen idol status when he played bad boy Blackie Parrish on General Hospital in the early 1980s, posted a hilarious throwback of his teen self, and he looks like he’s straight out of a ’70s sitcom.

In two photos, which you can see below, Stamos poses in a John Travolta-esque Saturday Night Fever disco suit and is wearing his hair in a feathered back shag, a la David Cassidy in The Partridge Family circa 1974.

Fans immediately hit the comments section of the post to call John Stamos out for his ’70 style. One fan wrote that Stamos should have been cast on That ’70s Show instead of Full House, citing his resemblance to Ashton Kutcher in the photo.

Another follower wrote of Stamos, “You looking like you belong in The Partridge Family,” while a second fan noted Stamos’ resemblance to “Da Doo Ron Ron” singer and eventual Hardy Boy, Shaun Cassidy.

Another Instagram fan thought Stamos looked like he belonged in a late ’70s Latin boy band, writing, “That moment when Uncle Jesse was part of Menudo.”

But not all fans thought John Stamos looked like a teen hunk. One fan wrote: “You look like Lady Diana…lol.”

John Stamos has regularly treated fans to photos from his teen idol days. The Netflix star even recently posted his high school senior portrait to Instagram and joked that the snap was courtesy of hair lightener spray Sun-In. Stamos also sometimes refers to himself as an #XTeenIdol in his social media posts.

Of course, it’s no surprise that John Stamos has a penchant for posting pics from his teen idol past. Last fall, the You star told Parade that he is fascinated by the phenomenon.

“I’m fascinated by the world of teen idols, ex-teen idols,” Stamos said in September. “Back in the day, you would have to wait to buy a teen magazine to find out what your favorite celebrity was doing, to get the fan club address. Now with social media, you can just go right to it. That’s an interesting world to me.”

John Stamos was just 18 years old and just out of high school when he scored the role of Blackie Parrish on the hit ABC soap General Hospital in 1982. The contract role catapulted the young actor to instant fame and Tiger Beat cover status. Stamos went on to star in the short-lived CBS series Dreams, in which he showed off his musical chops. By the late 1980s, he was a household name on Full House, but based on his throwback photos he missed a pivotal teen idol decade that could have put him on the map with the Cassidy Brothers, Leif Garrett, Donny Osmond, and Scott Baio. If only he had been discovered sooner.

John Stamos currently appears on You and Fuller House, both on Netflix.