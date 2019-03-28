Sophie Turner Celebrates ‘National Joe Day’ On A Yacht With Fiancé Joe Jonas

The fun holiday took place on March 27.

Though Sophie Turner is busy with the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones and anticipated smash Dark Phoenix, she still had time to celebrate her fiancé Joe Jonas with an Instagram Story on National Joe Day. Though the story is still on Turner’s Instagram, screenshots are available on The Daily Mail.

Turner captioned her story with “Apparently it’s #JoeDay so here’s my favorite Joe of them all. My Joe.” The accompanying picture was one of Joe relaxing on a boat in a tropical shirt and sunglasses. He is smoking a cigar, perhaps in celebration of his namesake day.

Joe responded shortly afterwords with his own Instagram Story with a screenshot of his fiancée’s tribute and the caption “checking you out tho.”

Sophie was not the only person to congratulate Joe. He also received shout-outs from his Mom, Denise Jonas, and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra. His mother posted a story that featured a childhood photo of Joe sporting glasses. Chopra chose a picture of Joe at a restaurant with the caption “so it’s #nationaljoeday @joejonas appreciation post! U r loved bro!!!” A laughing emoji completed her story.

Sophie and Joe had been spending the day with friends and family, including Chopra and brothers Kevin and Nick, on a yacht in Miami.

In a video on Instagram posted by Nick, the group was seen dancing and singing along to new Jonas Brother single “Sucker.” It is the first single released since the Jonas Brothers reunited their band.

Joe also poked fun at himself by posting a selfie collage of the “many moods” of National Joe Day. The silly snap shared looks ranging from Jonas sporting a mustache to having blue hair to wearing a cowboy hat.

Meanwhile, Turner was in the headlines this week after she hinted at her sexuality in an article with Rolling Stone. “I love a soul, not a gender,” she claimed in a passage about being engaged in her early twenties.

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know.”

Sophie and Joe are no stranger to weddings, having just attended Nick Jonas’s three different weddings to Bollywood star Chopra in December 2018. The couple have been engaged since October 2017 and have hinted at a summer wedding on the Late Late Show with James Corden.