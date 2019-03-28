‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Reveals Marvel’s Thoughts On His Anti-Trump Rhetoric

Chris Evans is best known on the big screen for his role in the red, white, and blue as superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Off the screen, Evans seems to put on a display that would make his character proud, helping actresses navigate staircases at awards shows, sharing those events with members of his family, is an avid dog lover, and is regularly lauded by all his costars as an all-around wonderful person.

Aside from being a kind and caring person, Evans is also vocal on political matters. Ever since President Donald Trump took up office in January 2017, Evans has had no problem with sharing his thoughts on the former reality star’s presidency. Despite stirring up plenty of Trump supporters with his regular bashing of Trump, there is one group of people that has no problem with how vocal he is, according to Comic Book.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ president, takes a very different view, seeing Evans’ actions on Twitter as “very Cap-like.”

“I don’t see it as trash-talking,” Feige explained. “I see it as very astute, very honorable, very noble, very Cap-like. Commentary and questioning. I’ve said to him, ‘You’re merging! You and the character are merging!'”

Chris Evans tends to turn into Captain America on Twitter, but that's just fine by Marvel's Kevin Feige https://t.co/zjyjgA31Zd pic.twitter.com/inc2Whfu2C — io9 (@io9) March 28, 2019

Feige is not the only one unconcerned by Evans bashing the president on the social media platform. The actor has shared that he’s never been asked to cool-it by anyone else at the studio either.

“Marvel has never said anything,” Evans shared. “On the contrary — when I bump into Kevin Feige the first thing out of his mouth is ‘Man, I love what you’re doing [on Twitter].'”

As far as Feige is concerned, criticizing Trump would probably be high up on Captain America’s priority list anyway, given that the superhero fights for justice for everyone.

Evans doesn’t only limit his criticism to the president himself, also speaking out against his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his chief lackeys in Congress, including the likes of Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Lindsey Graham. He also often retweets other critics who speak out against the Republican party and their practices.

Even if the actor’s Twitter rhetoric did bother people at Marvel Studios, it won’t exactly be a problem for much longer. Evans has confirmed that the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film will be his last one as the superhero, devastating many Captain America fans who know they will have to see the end of their favorite First Avenger.