‘One Piece’ Chapter 938 Spoilers: Zoro Defeats Orochi’s Assassin, Momonosuke’s Long-Lost Sister Hiyori Appears

One Piece Chapter 938 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will feature several interesting scenes including the conclusion of the battle between Strawhat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s assassin Kamazo the Killer and the appearance of Kozuki Momonosuke’s long-lost sister, Kozuki Hiyori.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 938 confirmed that Zoro succeeded to defeat Kamazo, the assassin Shogun Orochi sent to kill Toko. Despite engaging in a fight with Bandit Warrior Monk Gyukimaru, Zoro still decided to help Toko and the geisha carrying her after sensing that they were really in great danger. Though he won the fight, Zoro suffered a stabbed wound and have lost lots of blood.

Zoro no longer has the energy to get his sword from Gyukimaru, who decided to escape from the Oihagi Bridge after witnessing an intense fight. As Gyukimaru walks away, Zoro started to tremble until he lost consciousness. When Zoro fainted, One Piece Chapter 938 revealed that Toko and the geisha that he saved took care of him. Toko and the geisha brought Zoro in an empty house located in the north of Wano Country. They fed Zoro and treated his wounds. The geisha turned out to have a crush on Zoro.

One Piece Chapter 938 featured several people all around Wano Country talking about the tattoo that symbolizes support for the Kozuki clan. These include Inuarashi, Kinemon, and Kyoshiro. Meanwhile, Beast Pirates headliners Basil Hawkins and X Drake continue to arrest people who have the Kozuki clan’s mark on their body. Hawks and X Drake had the opportunity to capture Nami, Nico Robin, and Shinobu at the bathhouse, but Vinsmoke Sanji saved his friends using Stealth Black.

Despite rescuing them from the enemies, Sanji was still beaten by Nami. The Strawhat Pirates navigator might have learned that Sanji was secretly watching them using his new power while they were relaxing at the bathhouse. One Piece Chapter 938 also showed Shinobu and Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law having an argument. It also featured Tonoyasu holding a samurai card.

The final page of One Piece Chapter 938 is set to show Kozuki Hiyori, the long-lost sister of Kozuki Momonosuke. As of now, Hiyori must be aware of the presence of his brother and the Nine Red Scabbards in the Land of Wano. Hiyori is currently looking for Momonosuke and she is expected to participate in the upcoming war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates.