Anthony Bourdain Remembered By Barack Obama In New Book

The month of June will mark one year since the untimely death of superstar chef and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain. A new book honoring the beloved travel and food personality will be released just one week before the anniversary of his death and will include a special message by former United States President Barack Obama.

Anthony Bourdain Remembered is set for a May 28 release, a date just over a week before the anniversary of his death on June 8, reported Bravo’s The Feast.

The book was created by Bourdain’s former employer, CNN, as a “keepsake” for the food star’s daughter, Ariane. The tome will contain both photos and memories of the late chef and television star, featuring Barack Obama, who shared a beer with Bourdain during a memorable meal together in Vietnam, as well as tales from Eric Ripert, Questlove, Jose Andres, and Daniel Halpern.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the personal book of memories was allowed to be released by Bourdain’s estate and published by Harper Collins’ imprint Ecco.

“Anthony Bourdain’s passing was a huge loss to us all and there isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t miss his singular presence,” Halpern said of the book, to People Magazine. “Anthony Bourdain Remembered reminds me of the joy that he brought to everyone who knew him or watched him on-air as he moved in his particular way around the globe.”

“It is the perfect memento for those of us who, through his shows, came to know the others who inhabit our planet — and an homage to the world’s most beloved traveler,” Halpern added.

View this post on Instagram Kenya A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Mar 1, 2018 at 11:41pm PST

Anthony Bourdain died by suicide by hanging at the age of 61 at the Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, near Colmar, France, where he was filming an episode of Parts Unknown. He was found by his longtime friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert.

The book’s official Harper Collins page states that the remembrances notated in the book will give fans a glimpse of Bourdain’s widespread impact in the food world. It will also touch on his political social commitments, his dedication to travel and eating well, his interest in humankind, and his love of the written word.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.