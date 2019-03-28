‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Opens Up About Split From Boyfriend: ‘I Wish Him The Best’

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer wants her fans to know they shouldn’t be looking into what she posts on social media, assuming that she is aiming towards anyone in particular. After her recent split from boyfriend Jason Jordan, fans have been looking into her social media posts, wondering if any of it is aimed at her ex. On Wednesday night, though, the mom of three took to Twitter to set the record straight and explain that what she posts isn’t aimed at her ex.

“Just to be very clear, Nothing that I post is in reference to my recent break up or Jason! I wish him the best!!!!”

Although Leah has confirmed the split and that she is single, she hasn’t talked too much about the break up or what caused it. Perhaps that is why some fans have been looking into her social media posts. However, Leah has made it clear that what she posts isn’t in reference to her ex.

Leah and Jason started dating in 2018. At the time, fans didn’t understand why Leah was dating someone over a decade older than her, but on a Season 9 episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah opened up about why she was dating someone older.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah explained, “If I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

Viewers were introduced to Leah on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Leah and her then boyfriend, Corey Simms, found out they were expecting twins together. Leah gave birth to the twins in December 2009 and they continued to share their journey on Teen Mom 2. Leah and Corey married, but they eventually divorced.

Leah then moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The couple married and had one daughter together. They eventually divorced as well.

Viewers met Jason on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. Although things appeared to be going well between Leah and Jason, they recently broke up, but neither have said much about the breakup.

With Leah single, some fans have suggested that she and Jeremy Calvert get back together. The couple have been co-parenting their daughter together and after some tweets on Twitter, some wondered if they were back together. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah quickly shut down any rumors that she and Jeremy had reignited their past romance.

